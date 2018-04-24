10 Powerful Things To Add To Your Daily Routine

By Veda Frumkin

Minor changes can move mountains. Through mindset, movement, and nutrition, daily life can improve tenfold by implementing these 10 powerful things in your daily routine.

1. Practice Gratitude

Wake up each day with one thing in mind that you are thankful for. Practicing gratitude will help to appreciate the good in life, and bring a positive outlook along with it.

Being more grateful for the good will help center your thoughts in a more positive direction. Wake up with an understanding that life is full of things to be thankful for, and watch life as you know it change for the better.

2. Work Out At Work

On average, we all spend over nine hours a day sitting at our work desks, which can have incredibly negative effects on our health. In general, we sit too much, and are not getting enough movement in our daily lives.

Implement a few exercises to do throughout the long workday for a change you wish you’d done sooner. Here are a few simple exercises to sprinkle in-between the lengthy workday: glute squeezes, calf dips, shoulder presses, squats, and even pushups.

3. Focus On Fruit

Adding more fruit to your diet can have powerful health-boosting properties. Avocados increase heart health, while blueberries have immune-enhancing properties that protect the body from illness.

Pineapples help to fight inflammation and reduce the risk of cancer, while lemons can boost weight loss and prevent kidney stones.

4. Meditate

Meditation is extremely powerful, because it allows people to take charge and connect with their own nervous system and emotions. Meditating for 10 minutes before your day begins, and 10 minutes before bed can have life-changing benefits.

Besides having the ability to empower the mind, meditation improves concentration, self-awareness, promotes a healthy lifestyle, and connects people to their true energy source.

5. Bring On The Water

Doctors recommend to drink eight, eight-ounce glasses of water per day, which many people find difficult to do. Drinking water can have incredible health benefits that can improve daily life, and health for the future.

Consuming more water per day can increase energy levels and improve brain function. Also, drinking cold water about a half hour before meals can reduce the amount of calories people end up consuming, therefore helping you to lose weight.

6. Practice Stretching And Flexibility

Throughout the day, we don’t incorporate enough movement. To combat this struggle, start slow with these simple stretching techniques to add into your daily routine.

Sit up tall at your desk and drop you right ear down toward your shoulder, and hold for a few seconds, and repeat on the left side. Try “reaching for the stars” at your desk by interlocking your fingers and reaching upwards, as high as you can, positioning your palms facing up towards the ceiling.

Do these every so often to keep loose and increase flexibility throughout the day.

7. Eat Breakfast

Never skip breakfast. As the most important meal of the day, it is also the most powerful.

Breakfast literally breaks your overnight fasting period, restores the supply of glucose and restocks fundamental nutrients to keep energy levels up high throughout the day.

8. Practice Ownership

Practicing ownership and accepting personal responsibility of your own behavior and consequences can have monumental benefits to improving daily life. Until a person welcomes the responsibility of their failures and actions, it’s incredibly difficult to establish basic self-respect, or have the respect for others.

We all make mistakes, but owning up to those mistakes can not only improve character, but also improve life in the long run.

9. Cook With Coconut Oil

Cooking with olive oil and butter might sound more appealing, but making this little switch can change more than you think. Coconut oil is abundant in saturated fatty acid, which is a type of healthy cholesterol.

Coconut oil is also comprised of triglycerides, which are used directly for energy by your body.

10. Practice Box Breathing

A technique originally used by Navy Seals, box breathing reduces stress and improves your mood. In order to practice box sit upright and exhale all of the oxygen out of your lungs with plenty of focus and concentration.

Inhale deeply through your nose to the count of four. Feel the presence of air filling your lungs, one second at a time, until the air has completely filled your entire abdomen.

Hold your breath for a slow count of four. Exhale through your mouth to a slow count of four, pushing the air out from your abdomen. Then, repeat the process.

This type of breathing is perfect for managing stress levels in the workplace as well.