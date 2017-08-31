100 Years of History on Display

By Mario A. Cortez

“El Universal”, one of Mexico’s oldest and most renowned news organizations, is sharing historical moments from its archives with the San Diego community this fall at Point Loma’s NTC Liberty Station.

The exhibit, titled “100 Years in the Life of Mexico and the World”, opened on Monday, Aug. 28. Mexican Consul General in San Diego Marcela Celorio and other local leaders from both sides of the border were present at the ribbon cutting event to officially inaugurate the public display.

The collection, comprised of large front page reproductions and historical photographs, highlights the origins of the newspaper and some of the most important historical events of the last century to occur within Mexico and around the world, as reported by El Universal.

The exhibit begins with the first ever cover of “El Universal”, published on October 1, 1916, and includes front page events that have greatly shaped Mexican history and culture such as the Mexican oil industry expropriation of 1938, the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, the catastrophic earthquake of 1985, and many more.

Accounts of modern events such as the 1994 Zapatista uprising, the 9/11 attacks, Mexico’s gold medal in soccer at the London 2012 Olympics, and the death of singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel in 2016 are also part of this exhibit.

The San Diego stop of the exhibit is part of El Universal’s Ruta California tour, which brought the exhibit to Tijuana last month. The tour will feature one more stop in San Francisco, where the collection will be displayed at the World Conference of Science Journalists this October.

The exhibit has already been on display at public venues in Mexico such as the Senate grounds, various stops of the Mexico City Metro subway, the Autonomous University of Hidalgo, and more.

NTC Liberty Station’s Barrack 14 will host 100 Years in the Life of Mexico and the World by through Sept. 28.