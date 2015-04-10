1,500 Jobs in National City

Update Your Resume and get ready for the Career Pathways to Success Job Fair

More than 70 area employers from the healthcare services, hospitality sector, retail, government agencies, and maritime industry are confirmed to attend the 5th Annual “Career Pathway to Success” Job Fair in National City. The employment fair will take place on April 14 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

Employers are hiring for more than 1,500 local jobs. Employment opportunities are available in management positions, as well as high tech to manufacturing and entry level retail and hospitality.

The job fair is organized by the National City Chamber of Commerce in partnership with South County Business Services, the City of National City, and the Small Business Development Center (SBDC). Since the job fair’s inception in 2011, the City’s unemployment rate has dropped significantly from 20% to 11.9%. And, future job growth is projected at 30.2% according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Those attending the job fair are encouraged to prepare with plenty of resumes, dress to impress in professional attire, and project a positive attitude. In addition, Diane Rose of South County Business Services shares, “It’s important for job seekers to take the time to research companies and job openings they are applying to, and follow up with them after the Job Fair.” Taking initiative and expressing enthusiasm makes a positive first impression.

Attendees will have the opportunity to talk to potential employers, network, and obtain career information. Free resume review, career services, volunteer opportunities, and business development services are offered for individuals that want to start their own business. Carol Wiley of the Small Business Development Center shares that “the SBDC is pleased to host business start-up services for local entrepreneurs wanting to take their idea to market. Attendees can take advantage of onsite mini-counseling sessions with certified business consultants.” In addition, the Chamber has invited an Incubator program developed to support the growth of local South Bay entrepreneurs.

Visit www.NationalCityChamber.org for a full list of participating employers.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 14, 2015 – 10 AM – 1 PM

WHERE: Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, 140 East 12th Street, National City, CA 91950