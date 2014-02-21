2014 Nations of San Diego International Dance Festival

February 21– 23, 2014 at Coronado Performing Arts Center, 650 D Avenue, Coronado 92118

Friday, February 21 at 8:00 PM; Saturday, February 22 at 2:00 and 8:00 PM

Sunday, February 23 at 2:00 and 7:00 PM

In honor of the 20th anniversary, an extra evening performance on Sunday and 30 dance companies with over 300 dancers and musicians will delight audiences with diverse cultural traditions rarely seen together in one setting.

Many companies that have thrilled audiences over the past 20 years will again grace the stage; including the pulsing beat of Bollywood Trans, the Spanish flare of Flamenco Arana, and the ethereal grace of Moonlight Chinese Dance Company.

Newcomers will join the cross-cultural tribe, featuring the intensity of the Naruwan Taiko Drummers, the whirling dancer Nicole McLaren, and the magical storytelling of the Center for World Music Odissi School Indian dancers.

Nations’ website – nationsdancefestival.com – is the portal to information, performance schedules for each performance, and online tickets!