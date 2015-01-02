2014 Sports: A Year in Review

Albert Pujols, Landon Donovan and Miguel “El Piojo” Herrera among the top people in 2014

By Betti Ortega

With the end of the year, one of the top Hispanic TV networks in the US organized its first Sports Award ceremony, saluting the top personalities in sports as well as the key sports moments of 2014. The event took place in Miami and the following sportsmen were among the winners:

In Boxing, Puerto Rican Miguel Cotto was awarded ‘best fighter of the year’.

In Soccer, Colombian player Faryd Mondragón received an award for his multiple World Cup record. Argentinian Antonio Mohamed was named the ‘best coach’ and Mexican Alfredo Talavera as the ‘best player’ respectively in the Mexican League. ‘The breakthrough player’ of 2014 was Colombian James Rodríguez, who also received the award for best goal in 2014.

Dominican baseball player, Albert Pujols received an award for his Humanitarian work and Landon Donovan, a.k.a. Captian America, for his Life Achievements and contribution to soccer in the USA.

For the most memorable moments in 2014, the insurance company Allstate, sponsor of the event, invited soccer fans to select their ‘Best Moment of Bad Luck’ in The World Cup in Brazil. The fans choice was the remarkable Brazil 1- Germany 7 match.

Among other key moments in 2014 highlighted at the event were the ‘Best Goalkeeping Saves’ by Mexican goalkeeper Memo Ochoa; ‘Best Sporting Achievement’ to the Costa Rican National Team for their performance in Brazil and the ‘Best Sporting Moment’ of the year was Mexico’s Soccer Coach, Miguel “El Piojo” Herrera, for his very personal, emotional style when reacting to his team performance.