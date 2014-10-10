Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Community Event brings together diverse local partners to celebrate Latino contributions and achievements

Each year, from September 15 to October 15, we celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of our Latino community during National Hispanic Heritage Month. With this spirit, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez will join community partners from the 80th Assembly District for an Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration in Sherman Heights on the evening of October 9th.

Assemblywoman Gonzalez shares, “The contributions of our Hispanic community can be seen every day, especially in an area as diverse and dynamic as our 80th Assembly District. This event is a fun opportunity to honor the generations of Hispanic Americans who have enriched our shared cultural heritage and celebrate all those at work locally to build on that legacy.”

WHEN: Thursday, October 9, 2014 – 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Sherman Heights Community Center – 2258 Island Ave., San Diego, CA 92102

The Historic Barrio District CDC is proud to present its Annual Día de los Muertos Celebration in the heart of Historic Sherman Heights. The celebration annually draws thousands of people to one of San Diego’s most historic neighborhoods to enjoy a month-long schedule of events, including: arts workshops, tours of community altars, a community festival and a candlelight procession.

The Sherman Heights Día de los Muertos Celebration enters its 20th year as one of the county’s most successful, authentic and long-standing traditions. Below is the celebration’s list of events:

Muertos Workshops:

October 9th – October 18th, 2014

Experience firsthand the beautiful tradition of Día de los Muertos by attending one of the many arts workshops held throughout the celebration. These workshops focus on educating participants on the key components of Día de los Muertos, including the significance of the altars (ofrenda), skulls (calaveras), face-painting, and more. All workshops take place at the Sherman Heights Community Center, located at 2258 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA 92102, unless otherwise indicated.

To Download a Schedule of the 2014 Día de Los Muertos Workshops, Please CLICK HERE

1) Thursday, October 9, 2014

Workshop: Yeso Skull Painting | Time: 6pm-8pm Cost: $7.00 | To Register, Please CLICK HERE

2) Wednesday, October 15, 2014

Workshop: Catrina Candle Holder | Time: 6pm-8pm Cost: $15.00 | To Register, Please CLICK HERE

3) Thursday, October 16, 2014

Workshop: Face Painting for Beginners | Time: 6pm-8pm Cost: $7.00 | To Register, Please CLICK HERE

4) Saturday, October 18, 2014

Workshop: Arte y Vino: Día de los Muertos Edition | Time: 4:30pm – 6:30pm Cost: $20.00 | To Register, Please CLICK HERE

Location: Back From Tomboctou | 3564 Adams Ave, San Diego, CA 92116

Noche de Mole Opening Reception & Altar Preview:

Thursday, October 23rd, 2014 • 6:30 to 9pm

The Historic Barrio District CDC invites you to the Opening Reception of the 20th Annual Día de los Muertos Celebration. The highlight of the evening is the sampling of a delicious variety of mole sauces, a traditional Mexican cuisine, which is also a common offering during Día de los Muertos. The event also features live entertainment, a silent auction, an art exhibit, and a special preview of the Sherman Heights Community Altar Exhibit.

Ticketed Entrance: To pre-purchase your tickets today: CLICK HERE or contact 619-232-5181 | $25 advance purchase & $30 after October 17, 2014.

Indoor & Community Altar Exhibition and Tours:

October 24th – October 31st, 2014 • 10am to 7pm

Since 1994, the Sherman Heights Community Center has welcomed community residents and artists to build Día de los Muertos altars to honor the lives of loved ones who have passed. This year, visitors will have the opportunity to view more than 25 community altars within the community center and over 15 altars throughout the community of Sherman Heights.

The altar exhibit is open to the public from 10am to 7pm. Tours are open to families, schools, church groups, businesses and/or individuals. To schedule a group tour, please contact (619) 232-5181.

Muertos Festival with Vendors, Food, & Music:

Saturday, November 1st, 2014 • 10am to 6pm

This community festival allows visitors to experience the true spirit of Día de los Muertos in a one-day event that features a blessing of the altars, a ceremonial opening by Calpulli Mexihca aztec dance group, live music and dance performances, food, shopping, altar tours, arts workshops and more.

“Desayuno con Los Muertos” Community Breakfast:

Sunday, November 2nd, 2014 • 9am to 11am

Guests are invited to a community breakfast. Menu items include: Menudo, Tamales, Champurrado, Aguas Frescas and Pan de Muerto.

Muertos Candlelight Procession from Sherman Heights to Chicano Park in Barrio Logan:

Sunday, November 2nd, 2014 • 6pm

The community is invited to participate in the Annual Candlelight Procession proceeding from Sherman Heights to Chicano Park in Barrio Logan. Guests are invited to bring a candle and/or pictures of departed loved ones to walk in their memory. Día de los Muertos face painting and costumes highly encouraged!

The procession will begin promptly at sundown.

All events are held at the Sherman Heights Community Center:

2258 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA 92102

619.232.5181 (Se Habla Español)

events@historicbarriodistrict.org