3 Ways to Personalize Your Party Treats

Fruity Cereal Pinwheel Cookies

(Family Features) From “just-because” gatherings to birthday blowouts and major holidays, you’ll have everything you need to personalize your party with these quick party tricks.

Decorate with Color

Color adds a pop of personality to any party. Kick it up a notch with a customized color palette that matches your unique party theme. Use the new Wilton Color Right Color System to take the guesswork out of coloring icing, fondant, cake batter and other treats. You can easily mix the colors you need to coordinate sweet treats to match your party decor.

Unlike traditional food coloring, the Wilton Color Right performance color system includes eight bottles of ultra-concentrated base color and precise QuickCount color formulas to make mixing and matching color a piece of cake.

QuickCount color formulas show you drop by drop how to whip up precise shades of color to match unique party decor, logos and themed character cakes. Plus, new color formulas are added to www.Wilton.com and you can create custom colors.

Another impressive, yet easy, decorating trick is a three color icing swirl, which is easy to achieve using the new Color Swirl Tri-Color Coupler. It’s quick, easy and looks professional.

Bake with Flavor

Just like color, you can mix and match flavor to bake delicious flavor-infused treats. The Wilton Treatology Flavor System makes it easy to infuse treats with unexpected yet perfectly-paired flavors, like these Fruity Cereal Pinwheel Cookies.

Follow easy drop-by-drop QuickCount flavor recipes to make unique flavor-infused desserts, like Horchata Cupcakes and Coconut Creme Brulee Cookies and 30 more unique recipes. Use individual flavor concentrates such as Champagne, Sweet Meyer Lemon, Fresh Basil, Warm Cinnamon Graham, Juicy Peach, Salted Caramel, Creamy Vanilla Custard and Toasted Coconut to infuse icing, filling and cake batter with unique tastes, or combine them to create your own unique flavor combinations.

Display Your Way

Now that your treats are personalized for the party, it’s time to show them off. The Display Your Way Cupcake Stand is fit for any occasion. The fillable core is perfect for incorporating fun party details like ribbon, candy and even matching napkins. The adjustable treat tower serves five to 25 cupcakes, so you can display the perfect number of treats for your guests.

Similarly, the Display Your Way cake stand has a customizable center compartment that makes it fun and easy to match your party from top to bottom. Fill the center compartment with unique details like graduation tassels, photographs or other unique party elements. Use the clear side sleeve to fit a ribbon or craft paper around the side.

From graduations, birthdays and anniversaries to major holidays and other celebrations, each occasion calls for something special. With these handy party tips and tools, you’ll always be prepared, making it easier than ever to personalize your party.

Find more party-worthy recipes and decorating tricks at www.Wilton.com.

Simple Swirls

For an easy way to make impressive cupcakes topped with a two- or three-color swirl, there’s a new tool to help make less mess and create more consistent results.

Wilton’s Color Swirl Tri-Color Coupler joins two or three decorating bags using flat-sided coupler pieces that connect, creating a flush seam with a snug fit, allowing you to use up to three colors to create cleaner, more defined multi-color icing swirls.

To learn how to add this sweet and colorful concept to your next party, visit the Wilton Blog at www.wilton.com/blog.

Fruity Cereal Pinwheel Cookies

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

1 egg

3/4 teaspoon Wilton Treatology Sweet Meyer Lemon Flavor Concentrate

1 drop Wilton Pink Color Right Performance Color

1/4 teaspoon Wilton Treatology Fresh Basil Flavor Concentrate

1 drop Wilton Blue Color Right Performance Color

4 drops Wilton Yellow Color Right Performance Color

Preparation

In large bowl, stir together flour, salt and baking powder. In separate large bowl, beat butter and sugar with electric mixer until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add egg; beat well. Add flour mixture and beat on low until just combined. Divide dough in half. Return half of dough to mixing bowl. Beat in Sweet Meyer Lemon Flavor and Pink Color Right Color. Return remaining half of dough to clean mixing bowl; beat in Fresh Basil Flavor and Blue and Yellow Color Right Colors. On parchment paper, roll dough into two 14-by-12-inch rectangles, about 1/8-inch thick. Lightly brush basil dough with water. Place lemon dough onto basil dough; peel away parchment. Gently roll dough with rolling pin and trim uneven edges with sharp knife. Using parchment, roll dough into very tight log. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate 3 hours or overnight. Heat oven to 350°F. Slice logs into 1/4-inch slices. Space two inches apart on parchment-lined cookie sheet. Bake 14–16 minutes, or until edges of cookies are dry. Cool on pan 5 minutes on cooling grid. Remove from pan; cool completely on grid.

Serves

3 1/2 dozen cookies

Notes, Tips & Suggestions

You can vary food colors in dough for different cookie color combinations.

SOURCE:

Wilton