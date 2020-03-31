$30 Million of Drugs Found in Tunnel Under New Border Wall

By Alberto Garcia

US federal drug enforcement agents discovered a sophisticated tunnel and seized nearly two tons of drugs that were headed for the US deep under new sections of the border wall built during the Trump Administration.

Most previous drug tunnels busts found mostly marijuana was being smuggled, but this discovery included five different kinds of narcotics.

The agents seized more than 4,000 pounds of various drugs, including about 1,300 pounds (590 kilograms) of cocaine, 86 pounds (39 kilograms) of methamphetamine, 17 pounds (7.7 kilograms) of heroin, 3,000 pounds (1,360 kilograms) of marijuana and more than two pounds (0.9 kilograms) of fentanyl. The tunnel was located on March 13th by the San Diego Tunnel Task Force staffed by officers from various federal law enforcement agencies working to detect and stop cross-border smuggling operations. Agents say the tunnel linked warehouses in Tijuana and San Diego, and extended about 2,000 feet with an average depth of 31 feet.

The tunnel was built deep enough to go under new sections of the border wall that has been one of President Trump’s most publicized goals since he first launched his campaign in 2015, demonstrating the vulnerability to the proposed border wall to determined and sophisticated drug cartels in Mexico.