Out Around Town

NO CHULA VISTA PRIMARY

City Council candidates running for Chula Vista’s District 3 won’t have to run in a primary election because only two people qualified to run. Republican Jason Paguio and Steve Padilla, a Democrat, will only face each other in November for a winner-take-all election. No other candidates turned in the required nominating signatures and filings. Padilla is the former councilman and mayor who lost his comeback campaign for council in 2014 by just 2 votes. Paguio received the endorsement of the Republican Party this week. Paguio outraised Padilla in the first campaign report last month.

Craig Irving honored

Prominent real estate broker Craig Irving and his wife Rebecca will be honored aboard the USS Midway on May 7th in recognition of their work in support of military families. Irving has raised money for families of wounded Navy SEALs through his Naval Special Warfare Foundation for many years. Craig Irving’s dad, Judge J. Lawrence Irving, was appointed to the US District Court in 1982 by Ronald Reagan. Judge Irving left the bench in 1990 because he felt the federal minimum sentencing guidelines that tied judges’ hands were immoral and illegal.

New Navy Ship Contracts

Three leading SD ship builders will be getting new work from the Navy during the next 5 years under a newly announced deal. NASSCO, BAE, and Continental Marine will divide up to $1.3 billion in ship modernization and repair contracts. NASSCO could also get a piece of $3 billion set aside to build new amphibious assault ships and oilers. Good news for many local workers.

SeaWorld to Retire Orcas

This week SeaWorld said it will end its breeding program and phase out all killer whale shows at its parks. SeaWorld has 29 orcas between parks here, Orlando, San Antonio, and Loro Parque, Spain. No plans yet for changes to other species like dolphins and whales. The move comes 3 years after

the documentary BLACKFISH examined the death of a trainer

by a killer whale and exposed the treatment of the captive mammals. PETA and the US Humane Society signed on to the agreement with SeaWorld. One of San Diego’s iconic attractions must now adapt and change.