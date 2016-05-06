Mexico vs Chile at Qualcomm

The Mexican National Team will host Chile, the reigning Copa America champs, at Qualcomm Stadium on June 1 for a friendly game before the start of this year’s Copa America Centenario being played across the US throughout June. This will be the 27th time these two national teams have faced off, with Mexico leading the matches with a record of 13W-4D-10L. Mexico will then go on to play Uruguay on June 5th, Jamaica on June 9th, and Venezuela on June 13th in the Copa tournament.

Faulconer Votes No

Last Friday, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer made a rare appearance at the meeting of local cities at SANDAG, the regional agency responsible for all transportation planning, He hadn’t attended a SANDAG meeting in 16 months and has missed 84% of their meetings since becoming Mayor. On the agenda Friday was the Board’s vote to put a new half-cent sales tax on the November ballot. The tax would raise nearly $20 billion over the next 35 years for freeways, roads, and public transit projects. Several local officials support the tax, including SD County Supervisor Ron Roberts and CV’s Mary Salas. Faulconer voted against putting the tax on the ballot. Critics complain Faulconer missed the meeting where the region’s 35-year plan was approved, but now he showed up to stop its funding. The tax will be on the ballot in November.

Trump May Visit SD Sunday

San Diego Police are making preparations for a rumored visit by Donald Trump this Sunday. Recent Trump rallies have resulted in protests that turned violent, so local police are planning for the possibility of civil unrest. Last week, a rally in Orange County ended with 17 arrests and protesters smashing up several police cars. SD Police with riot gear will be positioned nearby to be called in case of rowdy crowds. Trump has not confirmed an event, but it could be at Balboa Park.

Chargers A Long Shot for SBLI

Las Vegas odds-makers have called the Chargers’ odds of winning next year’s Super Bowl at 66 to 1. That’s a long shot. Only four teams are less likely to win it: New Orleans at 75:1 and tied for longest odds are the 49ers, Browns, and Titans at 100:1. But stranger things than the Chargers winning the Super Bowl have happened. This week, Leicester City, a soccer team in England, which was a 5,000 to 1 shot to win the Premier League title, did just that with 2 games left in the season. Last year, they finished dead last in their league.