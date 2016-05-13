Out Around Town – May 13, 2016

Faulconer Likes Hickey

Not surprisingly, SD Mayor Kevin Faulconer has endorsed Robert Hickey, the only Republican in the race for City Attorney. Hickey’s favored to make the runoff in November against one of two leading challengers; former Ethics Commission Chairman Gil Cabrera, and SD Port Commissioner Rafael Castellanos, both Democrats. Cabrera has been endorsed by Councilmembers Todd Gloria and Marti Emerald, and Castellanos is supported by Councilman David Alvarez and Councilwoman Myrtle Cole.

Sanchez and Harris Debate

The candidates for US Senate met in San Diego this week to debate. The debate featured leading candidates Congress woman Loretta Sanchez and CA Attorney General Kamala Harris, and 3 Republican candidates not expected to make the runoff election. Sanchez and Harris, both high profile Democrats, will most likely face off in the November general election. It will be the first time two same party candidates face off under the new “top two” primary law. The winner will replace retiring Senator Barbara Boxer, who was elected to the Senate in 1992.

Greg Cox May Win Outright

SD County Supervisor Greg Cox, former Mayor of Chula Vista, seems to be cruising to his re-election in June. Cox is endorsed by a who’s-who of both Dems and Reps, including former Assembly Speaker Toni Atkins, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, and SD Sheriff Bill Gore. Cox is running for his 6th and final term on the Board. Now under a new term limits law, Cox would be forced out of his seat in 2020, after having served 25 years in that seat, 8 years as CV mayor, and several years on the CV City Council before that.

Tax Credit to Hire Ex-Cons

A new bill in Sacramento could give businesses tax credits of up to $15,000 to hire ex-felons under the age of 25. The bill would help put ex-offenders back to work, and help reduce repeat offenses. The bill limits certain types of businesses from the credits, including retailers, casinos, and “sexually oriented” business, like strip clubs.

Local GOP vs Trump

Several Republican insiders seem to be unsure they can support Trump in November. A local political blog debate has been raging in recent days, with several activists not sure Trump is any better for them than Hillary Clinton. One blogger says “Sadly, the record shows that Donald Trump is probably no better, and may be a whole lot worse.”