SD Port Cruise Ship Terminal Goes Solar

By Mario A. Cortez

In an effort to move towards sustainable energy, the Port of San Diego is installing solar panels on the B Street Cruise Terminal’s roof.

Through this investment, the Port of San Diego seeks to reduce its annual greenhouse emissions by 187 metric tons per year and curb 70 percent of the building’s energy consumption.

“The Port of San Diego demonstrates its commitment to smart technology and clean power with this installation of a photovoltaic system at our main cruise ship terminal in addition to three other Port facilities,” said Chairman Marshall Merrifield of the Board of Port Commissioners.

“This Port Environmental Fund improvement project is being completed just as we celebrate growth in our cruise business with an increase in calls of about 50 percent projected from this season to next,” Merrifield added.

Installation of this system began in early May and is expected to conclude by the end of this month.

This is the Port of San Diego’s fourth solar installation in the last seven years. Last fiscal year, the existing photovoltaic systems produced over 250,000 kilowatt hours of renewable electricity for Port structures. The solar panels installed at the cruise ship terminal are expected to produce an estimated 266,000 kilowatt hours per year.