New Voter High Set for 2016 Elections

By Marinee Zavala

Now that October 24 – the deadline for registering to vote in the upcoming elections – has come and gone, the results indicate that the number of people who registered online in California to participate in the democratic process cannot be called anything other than historic.

In California, more than 18.7 million American citizens have registered to vote. Secretary of State Alex Padilla announced that more than 500,000 people enrolled for the first time or updated their information online.

During the final weekend, Californians rushed to enroll online, making it the state with the largest number of registrants. on Sunday, October 23, 203,000 people registered online, and another 297,000 people on the following day.

San Diego County was not the exception, its Registrar of Voters also announced record numbers.

“During the final weekend of registration, a record number of people registered, including close to 31,000 who registered online at sdvote.com, and another 500 who registered at our Office or by submitting the legal form to the Registrar. There has truly been a lot of interest by voters to be involved,” said Mariana Bustamante, Voter Outreach Coordinator at the San Diego Registrar of Voters.

The upcoming elections will not only be historic due to the number of people registered and the number of California and San Diego County measures on the Ballot, but also because of what it could mean and how it could benefit Latino voters.

“All of us Latinos need to get out there and vote, because the issue is that Latinos depend on more programs that were created for their benefit. Our community would miss out if they were cancelled. We have to come together as Latinos; never have we had two so clearly opposite choices,” stated State Senator Ben Hueso.

Federal agencies are on extreme alert against any criminal activities surrounding the elections, such as intimidating or bribing voters, buying or selling votes, or defrauding voters at a voting place. They warn that actions such as altering vote tallies and marking ballot boxes against voters’ wishes would lead to serious consequences. “It is our goal that all eligible voters can exercise their right without interference or discrimination. We will work in conjunction with California authorities to ensure that all votes are counted and fraud is prevented,” said Laura E. Duffy, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California.

The FBI will also have agents available during the election process to receive allegations of election fraud, intimidation, suppression of votes, and other election abuses. To report any illegal activities this November 8, the FBI can be reached at 858-320-1800. The Voting Section of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division can be reached at (800) 253-3931 or (202) 307 2767.