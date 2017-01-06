3D Films Take Over the NAT

By Ana Gomez Salcido

The San Diego Natural History Museum (theNAT) will be showcasing documentaries in 3D this year.

Attendees will be able to enjoy films about Sea Monsters, Africa, and the Galapagos.

The 3D films are exhibited at The Downing 3D Experience, a 300-seat stadium-style theater. Which is also the largest Dolby 3D theater for a museum in California.

Films in the giant-screen theater are included with paid admission and also with Balboa Park Explorer Passes, GO San Diego Cards, and for members of the San Diego Natural History Museum. Tickets are available at the Admissions Desks at the Museum.

Sea Monsters 3D, is going to be exhibited from January 3, 2017 through September 4, 2017. National Geographic’s film Sea Monsters 3D brings to life the extraordinary marine reptiles of the dinosaur age. This film weaves together spectacular photorealistic animation with standout finds from paleontological digs around the world—treasures that shed light on the film’s incredible cast of characters. Narrated by Tony Award-winning actor Liev Schreiber, this 3D film experience takes viewers on a remarkable journey into the relatively unexplored world of the monstrous reptiles that lurked beneath the water.

Galapagos 3D, opens on May 1, 2017, and runs through January 2, 2018. This film gives audiences the opportunity to meet giant half-ton tortoises and marine iguanas that spit sea salt. Narrated by Jeff Corwin, this is a story of discovery, survival against the odds, and nature’s ingenuity, all brought to life in stunning 3D.

Wild Africa 3D film is now being exhibited at theNAT and runs through April 30, 2017. This film takes audiences on a spectacular journey across, over, and through the wildest continent on earth. Audiences will be plunged into fantastic places and meet amazing creatures, discovering the fascinating secrets of Africa. From BBC Earth, Reliance Entertainment, and IM Global, this is one of the most ambitious 3D nature films ever to premiere on the giant screen, fusing Hollywood techniques with the best in nature filmmaking and storytelling.

Celebrating its 135th year, theNAT is the second oldest scientific institution in California; and third oldest west of the Mississippi. TheNat’s mission is to interpret the natural world through research, education, and exhibits, to promote understanding of the evolution and diversity of southern California and the peninsula of Baja California, and to inspire in all a respect for nature and the environment.

TheNAT is located in Balboa Park at the intersection of Village Place and Park Boulevard.