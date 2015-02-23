4 Seasons of Fun

GATLINBURG REMAINS A MOUNTAIN OF ADVENTURE

Every year, families are faced with finding a great vacation destination. Yet there’s one place that offers something for everyone in the family, any time of the year. Look no further than Gatlinburg, Tennessee and our Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort and Spa. Once a quiet mountain village, the Gatlinburg area took on a whole new look when Great Smoky Mountains National Park was founded in 1934. Since then, Gatlinburg has flourished as the gateway to what is now America’s most visited national park – a destination for more than 9 million annually. Yet Gatlinburg offers much more that the beauty and adventure of the massive national park. In fact, you’ll find a mountain of adventure with family fun ranging from shark-filled aquariums, giant space needles, hundreds of miles of hiking trails, theme parks, dining, shopping and more. And let’s not forget bears. Lots of black bears. Take a look below and discover just a few of the many attractions and adventures waiting for you in your Gatlinburg, TN vacation.



Via: Westgate Resort Reservations