4th of July Celebrations
Here is a list of 4th of July celebrations, spectacular fireworks shows, and places to watch the fireworks in San Diego.
San Diego
Annual Big Bay Boom July 4 Fireworks Show
Location: Multiple Locations along San Diego Bay
Time: 9:00 PM
Take in the largest display in the county, with fireworks launched from four barges strategically placed around North San Diego Bay, they can be seen from Shelter Island, Harbor Island, the Embarcadero area and Seaport Village/Coronado Landing. Music from 105.7 “The Walrus” FM radio.
Sea to Shining Sea 4th of July Firework
Location: SeaWorld
Time: Fireworks at 10:10 PM
SeaWorld San Diego is excited to light up the sky with an amazing fireworks extravaganza to celebrate the 4th of July.
Ocean Beach
Location: Ocean Beach Pier at the end of Newport Ave.
Time: 9:00 PM
Spend the day picnicking, swimming in the ocean, walking and playing in the sand and shopping along Newport Ave, then enjoy a spectacular fireworks show launched from the OB Pier.
Coronado
4th of July Celebration in Coronado
Location: Various Locations on Coronado
Time: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM
Celebrate the 4th of July in the Crown City with a parade down Orange Avenue at 10:00 am, a concert in Spreckels Park at 4:00 PM and fireworks over Glorietta Bay at 9:00 PM.
North County Coastal
San Diego County Fair 4th of July Celebration
Location: Del Mar Fairgrounds – 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar
Time: Starts at 9:30 AM, Fireworks at 9:00 PM
Start off the day at the Fair with a patriotic opening ceremony at 9:30 AM, then enjoy the Hometown Heroes Parade at 7:00 PM, a concert provided by the Navy Band Southwest followed by a spectacular fireworks display.
Red, White and BOOM!
Location: LEGOLAND California – One Legoland Drive, Carlsbad
Time: Fireworks at 8:30 PM
Take the whole family and spend the day enjoying over 60 rides, shows and attractions along with some all-American picnic games like burlap races and water-balloon tosses and then top it off with an awe-inspiring fireworks display set to patriotic music.
Oceanside Fireworks Show
Location: El Corazon Site at Rancho Del Oro Road
Date: July 3, 2014
Time: 6:00 to 10:00 PM
Bring a beach chair and enjoy Oceanside Fireworks Show with music by El Camino High School and Oceanside High School bands along with bites from amazing food trucks.
Camp Pendelton Beach Bash
Location: Del Mar Beach on Camp Pendelton
Military members and their families enjoy an explosive fireworks show, live bands, a video tribute, sun, surf, patriotism and Esprit de Corps all in one day at the 4th of July Beach Bash!
North County Inland
Independence Day Celebration
Location: Grape Day Park, 321 North Broadway, Escondido
Time: Starts at 4:00 PM, Fireworks at 9:00 PM
Pack a picnic, and grab a blanket to enjoy an afternoon full of music, food, kid-friendly activities, contests and fireworks with the 1st Marine Division Band.
Grand Tradition July 4th
Location: Grand Tradition, 1602 South Mission Road, Fallbrook
Time: Starts at 4:00 PM, Fireworks at 8:45 PM
Enjoy a day of live entertainment, dancing, kid friendly activities, Quack-Up Suck Race, Rubber Raft Regatta, food and drink, and fireworks! Tickets include admission and tickets which can be used for food, beverages and activities.
Mira Mesa Fourth of July Celebration
Location: Mira Mesa Community Park
Time: Fireworks at 9:00 PM
Come early for the parade and family friendly activities and stay late for the fireworks.
An Old Fashioned Fourth of July and Fireworks
Location: Poway High School Stadium, 15500 Espola Road, Poway
Time: 7:00 to 10:00 PM
Following the Poway Old-Fashioned Fourth of July celebration at Old Poway Park (10:00 AM to 4:00 PM), head to Poway High School for music, more food, glow sticks and fireworks.
Rancho Bernardo’s The Spirit of the Fourth
Location: Webb Park
Time: 7:00 AM to 9:30 PM
It’s a whole day of fun in Rancho Bernardo with a pancake breakfast; a festival with food, music and games; a parade; and fireworks!
San Marcos 4th of July Celebration
Location: Bradley Park, Rancho Sante Fe Road and Linda Vista Drive, San Marcos
Time: 6:00 to 9:00 PM
Carnival games, jumpers, food and fireworks!
Independence Day Celebration: Honor our Heroes, Celebrate our Freedom
Location: Moonlight Amphitheatre, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista
Time: 5:00 to 9:00 PM
Celebrate Independence Day Vista Style with live music, the Light up the Night Dinner and fireworks.
East County
El Cajon 4th of July Picnic and Fireworks
Location: Kennedy Park – 1675 East Madison Avenue
Time: 12:00 to 10:00 PM
Enjoy a picnic in sunny San Diego East County and stay for a spectacular fireworks show.
Ramona Rotary Community Fireworks and Family Picnic
Location: Olive Pierce Middle School – 1521 Hanson Lane, Ramona
Time: 5:30 to 10:00 PM
Join the Romana Kiwanis and Rotary clubs for food, fun and fireworks.
Santee Salutes
Location: Town Center Community Park East, 550 Park Center Drive, Santee
Time: 3:30 to 9:30 PM
Rock out with 80z All Stars playing hits from the 80s, a patriotic ceremony by the HMH-462 Color Guard, inflatable zone, food trucks and fireworks.
South Bay
National City’s 4th of July Carnival
Location: Kimball Park – D Ave & E 12th St, National City, CA 91950
Dates: July 2-6, 2014
The National City Host Lions Club invite you to celebrate the 4th of July with a weekend long carnival complete with rides, games, food, fun and fireworks on the 4th of July at 9:00 PM!
Please note, firework displays and events are subject to change and cancellation.