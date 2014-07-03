Here is a list of 4th of July celebrations, spectacular fireworks shows, and places to watch the fireworks in San Diego.

San Diego

Annual Big Bay Boom July 4 Fireworks Show

Location: Multiple Locations along San Diego Bay

Time: 9:00 PM

Take in the largest display in the county, with fireworks launched from four barges strategically placed around North San Diego Bay, they can be seen from Shelter Island, Harbor Island, the Embarcadero area and Seaport Village/Coronado Landing. Music from 105.7 “The Walrus” FM radio.

Sea to Shining Sea 4th of July Firework

Location: SeaWorld

Time: Fireworks at 10:10 PM

SeaWorld San Diego is excited to light up the sky with an amazing fireworks extravaganza to celebrate the 4th of July.

Ocean Beach

Location: Ocean Beach Pier at the end of Newport Ave.

Time: 9:00 PM

Spend the day picnicking, swimming in the ocean, walking and playing in the sand and shopping along Newport Ave, then enjoy a spectacular fireworks show launched from the OB Pier.

Coronado

4th of July Celebration in Coronado

Location: Various Locations on Coronado

Time: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Celebrate the 4th of July in the Crown City with a parade down Orange Avenue at 10:00 am, a concert in Spreckels Park at 4:00 PM and fireworks over Glorietta Bay at 9:00 PM.

North County Coastal

San Diego County Fair 4th of July Celebration

Location: Del Mar Fairgrounds – 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar

Time: Starts at 9:30 AM, Fireworks at 9:00 PM

Start off the day at the Fair with a patriotic opening ceremony at 9:30 AM, then enjoy the Hometown Heroes Parade at 7:00 PM, a concert provided by the Navy Band Southwest followed by a spectacular fireworks display.

Red, White and BOOM!

Location: LEGOLAND California – One Legoland Drive, Carlsbad

Time: Fireworks at 8:30 PM

Take the whole family and spend the day enjoying over 60 rides, shows and attractions along with some all-American picnic games like burlap races and water-balloon tosses and then top it off with an awe-inspiring fireworks display set to patriotic music.

Oceanside Fireworks Show

Location: El Corazon Site at Rancho Del Oro Road

Date: July 3, 2014

Time: 6:00 to 10:00 PM

Bring a beach chair and enjoy Oceanside Fireworks Show with music by El Camino High School and Oceanside High School bands along with bites from amazing food trucks.

Camp Pendelton Beach Bash

Location: Del Mar Beach on Camp Pendelton

Military members and their families enjoy an explosive fireworks show, live bands, a video tribute, sun, surf, patriotism and Esprit de Corps all in one day at the 4th of July Beach Bash!

North County Inland

Independence Day Celebration

Location: Grape Day Park, 321 North Broadway, Escondido

Time: Starts at 4:00 PM, Fireworks at 9:00 PM

Pack a picnic, and grab a blanket to enjoy an afternoon full of music, food, kid-friendly activities, contests and fireworks with the 1st Marine Division Band.

Grand Tradition July 4th

Location: Grand Tradition, 1602 South Mission Road, Fallbrook

Time: Starts at 4:00 PM, Fireworks at 8:45 PM

Enjoy a day of live entertainment, dancing, kid friendly activities, Quack-Up Suck Race, Rubber Raft Regatta, food and drink, and fireworks! Tickets include admission and tickets which can be used for food, beverages and activities.

Mira Mesa Fourth of July Celebration

Location: Mira Mesa Community Park

Time: Fireworks at 9:00 PM

Come early for the parade and family friendly activities and stay late for the fireworks.

An Old Fashioned Fourth of July and Fireworks

Location: Poway High School Stadium, 15500 Espola Road, Poway

Time: 7:00 to 10:00 PM

Following the Poway Old-Fashioned Fourth of July celebration at Old Poway Park (10:00 AM to 4:00 PM), head to Poway High School for music, more food, glow sticks and fireworks.

Rancho Bernardo’s The Spirit of the Fourth

Location: Webb Park

Time: 7:00 AM to 9:30 PM

It’s a whole day of fun in Rancho Bernardo with a pancake breakfast; a festival with food, music and games; a parade; and fireworks!

San Marcos 4th of July Celebration

Location: Bradley Park, Rancho Sante Fe Road and Linda Vista Drive, San Marcos

Time: 6:00 to 9:00 PM

Carnival games, jumpers, food and fireworks!

Independence Day Celebration: Honor our Heroes, Celebrate our Freedom

Location: Moonlight Amphitheatre, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista

Time: 5:00 to 9:00 PM

Celebrate Independence Day Vista Style with live music, the Light up the Night Dinner and fireworks.

East County

El Cajon 4th of July Picnic and Fireworks

Location: Kennedy Park – 1675 East Madison Avenue

Time: 12:00 to 10:00 PM

Enjoy a picnic in sunny San Diego East County and stay for a spectacular fireworks show.

Ramona Rotary Community Fireworks and Family Picnic

Location: Olive Pierce Middle School – 1521 Hanson Lane, Ramona

Time: 5:30 to 10:00 PM

Join the Romana Kiwanis and Rotary clubs for food, fun and fireworks.

Santee Salutes

Location: Town Center Community Park East, 550 Park Center Drive, Santee

Time: 3:30 to 9:30 PM

Rock out with 80z All Stars playing hits from the 80s, a patriotic ceremony by the HMH-462 Color Guard, inflatable zone, food trucks and fireworks.

South Bay

National City’s 4th of July Carnival

Location: Kimball Park – D Ave & E 12th St, National City, CA 91950

Dates: July 2-6, 2014

The National City Host Lions Club invite you to celebrate the 4th of July with a weekend long carnival complete with rides, games, food, fun and fireworks on the 4th of July at 9:00 PM!

Please note, firework displays and events are subject to change and cancellation.