4th of July Events:

Independence Day @ the Border

Join GRAMMY nominee singer-songwriter Frankie J at Independence Day @THEBORDER a perfect event for friends and family. Saturday, June 28th 2014, 3PM-10PM, (Fireworks Starts at 9PM) at Larson Field – Cesar Chavez Park, 4061 Camino De La Plaza, San Ysidro, CA 92173.

Special performance by Frankie J, who has earned two nominations for a 2014 Premio Lo Nuestro De La Música Latina Award in the categories “Artista Masculino del Año, Álbum Pop del Año” (Male Artist of the Year, Pop Album of the Year).

National City’s 4th of July Carnival

Location: Kimball Park – D Ave & E 12th St, National City, CA 91950. Dates: July 2-6, 2014. The National City Host Lions Club invite you to celebrate the 4th of July with a weekend long carnival complete with rides, games, food, fun and fireworks on the 4th of July at 9:00 PM!

Oceanside’s Independence Day Parade

Location: North on N Coast Hwy 101 from Wisconsin Ave to Civic Center Drive (just past City Hall) Date: June 28, 2014 Time: 10:00 AM Come see floats, bands, walking groups, cool cars and much more. The theme this year is “The Spirit of Freedom.” (no fireworks)

College Avenue Center’s Independence Day Celebration

When Thursday, July 3, 2014 at noon. Where College Avenue Center, San Diego. Age limit 18+. Cost Free

Join us as we celebrate our country’s declaration of independence and freedom from tyranny! Or at least join us for a very American meal of barbecued chicken and corn on the cob.

After lunch Emma’s Gutbucket Band will be here to play original American music – bluegrass, country, folk, and maybe a few patriotic tunes as well.

Diversión Familiar el 4 de Julio en la Bahia de San Diego

Embarcadero—El mejor lugar para celebrar el 4 de julio es en el Museo Maritimo de San Diego. La sala de observación en el transbordador Berkeley presta una magnifica vista para admirar los juegos pirotécnicos sobre la bahia. Para mayor gozo se ofrece una deliciosa cena de barbacoa a dos distintas horas; de 5:00—6:30 PM y de 7:00—8:30 PM. La exhibición de pirotécnicos comienza a las 9:00 PM y el precio del boleto para ambas actividades es de $35.00 por adultos y $18.00 por niños menores de 12 años de edad. Admisión para niños menores de 5 años es gratuita. Admisión sin cena es de $10.00 por persona.