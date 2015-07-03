4th of July Fireworks and Celebrations

Please note, firework displays and events are subject to change and cancellation.

San Diego

Annual Big Bay Boom July 4 Fireworks Show

Location: Multiple Locations along San Diego Bay

Time: 9:00 PM

Take in the largest display in the county, with fireworks launched from four barges strategically placed around North San Diego Bay, they can be seen from Shelter Island, Harbor Island, the Embarcadero area and Seaport Village/Coronado Landing. Just find a place along the bay and you will not be disappointed.

Sea to Shining Sea 4th of July Firework

Location: SeaWorld San Diego – 500 SeaWorld Dr, San Diego, CA 92109

Time: Fireworks at 10:10 PM

SeaWorld San Diego is excited to light up the sky with an amazing fireworks extravaganza to celebrate the 4th of July.

Ocean Beach

Location: Ocean Beach Pier at the end of Newport Ave.

Time: 9:00 PM

Spend the day picnicking, swimming in the ocean, walking and playing in the sand and shopping along Newport Ave. Then bundle up as the sun sets and pull up a blanket for a really spectacular fireworks show launched from the OB Pier.

Old Town 4th of July

Location: Old Town State Historic Park

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Parade, crafts and activities of early San Diego recreate an old fashioned Independence Day celebrated on the frontier. (no fireworks)

Coronado

4th of July Celebration in Coronado

Location: Various Locations on Coronado

Time: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Celebrate the 4th of July in the Crown City with a parade down Orange Avenue at 10:00 AM, a concert in Spreckels Park at 4:00 PM and fireworks over Glorietta Bay at 9:00 PM.

North County Coastal

San Diego County Fair 4th of July Celebration

Location: Del Mar Fairgrounds – 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar

Time: Starts at 9:30 AM, Fireworks at 9:00 PM

Start off the day at the Fair with a patriotic opening ceremony at 9:30 AM, then enjoy the Hometown Heroes Parade at 7:00 PM, a concert provided by the Navy Band Southwest followed by a spectacular fireworks display.

Fourth of July Fireworks at La Jolla Cove

Location: Ellen Browning Scripps Park, 1180 Coast Boulevard, La Jolla

Time: 9:00 PM

After a day on the beautiful beaches of La Jolla, take in a spectacular set of fireworks with a picturesque background.

Red, White and BOOM!

Location: LEGOLAND California – One Legoland Drive, Carlsbad

Time: Fireworks at 8:30 PM

Take the whole family and spend the day enjoying over 60 rides, shows and attractions along with some all-American picnic games like burlap races and water-balloon tosses and then top it off with an awe-inspiring fireworks display set to patriotic music.

Oceanside’s Independence Day Parade

Location: North on N Coast Hwy 101 from Wisconsin Ave to Civic Center Drive (just past City Hall)

Date: June 27, 2015

Time: 10:00 AM

Come see floats, bands, walking groups, cool cars and much more. The theme this year is “The Spirit of Freedom.” (no fireworks)

Oceanside Fireworks Show

Location: El Corazon Site at Rancho Del Oro Road

Date: July 3, 2015

Time: 6:00 to 10:00 PM

Start off your Independence Day celebration a day early by bringing a beach chair and the whole family to enjoy Oceanside Fireworks Show.

North County Inland

Independence Day Festival & Fireworks

Location: 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, CA 92025

Time: Starts at 4:00 PM, Fireworks at 9:00 PM

Join 20,000 patriotic festival-goers for the 52nd Annual Independence Day Festival & Fireworks with music, fabulous food vendors, and a wealth of children’s activities and games for everyone to enjoy.

Grand Tradition July 4th

Location: Grand Tradition – 220 Grand Tradition Way, Fallbrook, CA 92028

Time: Starts at 2:00 PM, Fireworks at 9:00 PM

Enjoy a day of live entertainment, dancing, kid friendly activities, Quack-Up Suck Race, Rubber Raft Regatta, food and drink, and fireworks! Tickets include admission and tickets which can be used for food, beverages and activities.

Mira Mesa Fourth of July Celebration

Location: Mira Mesa Community Park, Mira Mesa Boulevard and New Salem Street, Mira Mesa

Time: Fireworks at 9:00 PM

Come early for the parade and family friendly activities and stay late for the fireworks.

An Old Fashioned Fourth of July and Fireworks

Location: Poway High School Stadium, 15500 Espola Road, Poway

Time: 7:00 to 10:00 PM

Following the Poway Old-Fashioned Fourth of July celebration at Old Poway Park (10:00 AM to 4:00 PM), head to Poway High School for music, more food, glow sticks and fireworks.

Rancho Bernardo’s The Spirit of the Fourth

Location: Webb Park

Time: 7:00 AM to 9:30 PM

It’s a whole day of fun in Rancho Bernardo with a pancake breakfast; a festival with food, music and games; a parade; and fireworks!

Rancho Santa Fe’s 33rd Annual 4th of July Parade & Picnic

Location: 16948 Avenida De Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92091

Time: 1:00 PM

Pack a few blankets and chairs for Rancho Santa Fe’s Annual 4th of July Parade & Picnic with live music, food, fun and more. (no fireworks)

San Marcos 4th of July Celebration

Location: Bradley Park, Rancho Sante Fe Road and Linda Vista Drive, San Marcos

Time: 6:00 to 9:00 PM

Carnival games, jumpers, food and fireworks!

Scripps Ranch 4th of July Parade and Festival

Location: Scripps Ranch Hoyt Park (Festival)

Time: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

After the community parade, enjoy fun, food, music and games at the free festival. (no fireworks)

Vista Independence Day Celebration

Location: Moonlight Amphitheatre, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista

Time: 5:00 to 9:00 PM

Celebrate the 4th of July in Vista at the Moonlight Amphitheatre with live music, an honorary ceremony, family fun and fireworks!

East County

El Cajon 4th of July Picnic and Fireworks

Location: Kennedy Park – 1675 East Madison Avenue

Time: 12:00 to 10:00 PM

Enjoy a picnic in sunny San Diego East County and stay for a spectacular fireworks show.

Julian 4th of July Parade

Location: Along Main Street from Julian High School to Frank Lane Park

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Julian presents a homegrown event that celebrates the town’s gold rush era history, the dedication of veterans and active duty military who serve our country, and local residents who cherish the special qualities of the little town tucked into the Cuyamaca Mountains east of San Diego. (no fireworks)

Ramona Rotary Community Fireworks and Family Picnic

Location: Olive Pierce Middle School – 1521 Hanson Lane, Ramona

Time: 5:30 to 10:00 PM

Join the Romana Kiwanis and Rotary clubs for food, fun and fireworks.

Santee Salutes

Location: Town Center Community Park East, 550 Park Center Drive, Santee

Time: 3:30 to 9:30 PM

Rock out with 80z All Stars playing hits from the 80s, a patriotic ceremony by the HMH-462 Color Guard, inflatable zone, food trucks and fireworks.

South Bay

Independence Day at the Border

Location: Larsen Field – 4061 Camino de la Plaza, San Ysidro, CA 92173

Date: July 3, 2015

Time: 3:00 to 4:00 PM

Come and enjoy an Independence Day Celebration in San Ysidro complete with family activities, live music, drinks, food and fireworks!

National City’s 4th of July Carnival

Location: Kimball Park – D Ave & E 12th St, National City, CA 91950

Dates: July 2-6, 2014

The National City Host Lions Club invite you to celebrate the 4th of July with a weekend long carnival complete with rides, games, food, fun and fireworks on the 4th of July at 9:00 PM!

Independence Day 21 Gun Salute

The Navy is conducting a ceremonial gun salute in honor of the 239th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. A 21 round ceremonial fire will occur 4 July at 12 p.m. at the north side of Naval Air Station North Island. Expect to hear the shots fired in five second intervals throughout Coronado the San Diego Bay.

Known as the “national salute,” a 21 gun salute is the traditional way to mark important occasions. It is also used to honor Presidents of the U.S. and visiting Heads of State.