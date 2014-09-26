51st Annual Cabrillo Festival Brings History to Life at Naval Base Point Loma

Cultures come together and history comes alive at the 50th Annual Cabrillo Festival, one of the oldest cultural events in San Diego. The main event of the festival is the Open House on Sunday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Cabrillo Festival Open House will take place at Naval Base Point Loma, believed to be the actual location where Cabrillo landed on Sept. 28, 1542. This event is open to the public.

The Cabrillo Festival Open House will feature colorful displays of dancing, storytelling and music from Mexico, Native America, Portugal and Spain. This event features Mexican, Native American, Portuguese and Spanish food; Kumeyaay hunting and fishing artifacts; a living history encampment, where 16th century Spanish soldiers demonstrate the arms, armor, implements and daily life; and children’s activities. The re-enactment of Cabrillo’s historic landing at Ballast Point, Sunday at 1 p.m., is always a highlight of the festival. Re-enactors dressed as Cabrillo and crew will sail into San Diego Bay, landing at Ballast Point and “claiming the land” for the King of Spain.