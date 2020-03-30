UPDATED: 1,454 COVID-19 Cases and 31 Deaths in SD County

By Sandra G. Leon

(UPDATED April 8, 2020 at 4:31 pm)

The number of COVID-19 cases reported by County health officials nearly doubled in seven days, bringing the county totals to 1,454 confirmed cases and 31 deaths after over 20,300 residents have been tested.

The highest concentration of cases is within the City of San Diego with 783 cases or 51.2% of all cases in the county, followed by Chula Vista with 133 cases (8.7%), El Cajon with 88 (5.8%), Carlsbad with 43 cases (2.8%), and Oceanside with 34 cases (2.2%).

The new totals show that the largest age group of the population with confirmed cases are between the ages of 30-39, followed by 20 to 29 years of age. 10 children under the age of nine have tested positive, including two infants. 79 patients over 80 years old have also tested positive.

Of the reported cases, 701 were female and 747 were male, with 6 patients listed as “unknown” by the County.

The County also disclosed confirmed cases by race and ethnicity, showing that 46.8% of the patients are white, 33.4% are Hispanic or Latino, 10.3% are Asian, and 5.8% are African-American. 379 of the cases did not report race and ethnicity information.

The remain-at-home order has now been extended indefinitely and now includes requirements that business remaining open in essential sectors develop and display “Social Distancing and Sanitation Protocol” for employees, including requiring that “social distancing are implemented at each facility that will ensure social distancing and sanitation at that particular facility”.

Additionally, any business that sells food, including “grocery store, pharmacy/drug store, convenience store, gas station, restaurant and other business establishment that serves food”, must now require its employees that interact with customers now were cloth face masks.