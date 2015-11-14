6th Annual Chula Vista Bayfront Band Review & Festival A Salute to Our Veterans

As Chula Vista moves forward with one of the nation’s most exciting waterfront developments, the Parade Band Foundation, Inc. is proud to present its 6th annual event as the “CHULA VISTA BAYFRONT BAND REVIEW & FESTIVAL: A SALUTE TO OUR VETERANS” with the support of the Port of San Diego, County of San Diego, and SDG&E.

The Marching Band Review & Community Parade (Held on the new H Street Extension, between Marina Pkwy & Bay Blvd):

Dozens of award winning High School Marching Bands in Southern California compete for scholarships, grants, and prizes sponsored by Chula Vista’s leading businesses, along with alumni groups and special donors. The event has become one of the most important and prestigious competitions for those High School bands wanting to perform well while being critiqued by the top band judges in California.

The Community Parade together with the Marching Band Review showcases our military service members, our community’s service organizations such as our police officers and firefighters, school athletic teams, school clubs, cheerleaders, classic cars, team mascots, dance teams, ROTCs, local businesses, celebrities, and our community leaders, in addition to all of the competitive marching bands from all over California!

More info: From 10AM – 12PM, the Marching Band Review Competition and Community Parade begins its route on H Street, starting at Bay Blvd, and travels West on H Street, ending at Marina Pkwy.

For Order of Performance Schedule: www.chulavistaparade.org

The Community Festival (Held at Bayside Park, near the Chula Vista Marina):

The Community Festival is an incredibly exciting event full of family games, activities, and food! Thousands come to enjoy this free event that has a cultural arts performance stage featuring local bands, show choirs, drum lines, ballet folklorico, and various local talents. Vendors, from ethnic food, desserts, businesses of all kinds, to carnival-like game booths, surround the festival.

Children of all ages can enjoy bounce houses, hand crafts, and an assortment of family-filled games. During the festival, the dozens of marching bands from throughout California take part in the awards ceremony to see who the winners and scholarship recipients are. There’s something for everyone at the Community Festival!

More Info: From 12PM – 4PM, the Community Festival will feature a Cultural Arts Showcase on the Main Stage. Performances include Ballet Folklorico, Show Choirs, Martial Arts, Mariachi, Filipino-American vocalists, Percussion Ensemble, Cheerleaders, and Reggae-Soul. The Festival concludes with the Awards Ceremony for all competing marching bands.