A barrio dad’s legacy lives on

By Andy Porras

The day we buried my father a group of people came to our house to thank him for unifying them.

The men and women, unaware of his passing, had come to say thanks to an early activist who left behind a legacy of service to others. In this last effort of his life, he had encouraged them to develop a petition amongst their neighbors then attend a city hall meeting and air their problems of illegal dumping near their homes.

When my mother asked me to answer a knock on the door, I was unaware of what had transpired during the last days of my father’s life in his beloved barrio. To this day, whenever I visit my Texas/Mexico border hometown, friends remind me of the many times he encouraged them to become involved, to register to vote, to ask questions about a specific city or school situation or to make a contribution to a worthy cause like helping flood victims on either side of the Rio Grande.

Recently I received a letter from an old friend who is spearheading a committee to name a Little League facility in my father’s honor, for it was his leadership that brought baseball to youngsters in the Chicano/Latino neighborhood of San Felipe. Like my father, I believe such honors are more meaningful when a non-family member becomes the voice recalling a leader’s accomplishment.

“Remember how he guided you and a couple of other kids to break the race barrier in our city’s once all-white Little League?” my pal asked. ”We all know he didn’t stop there and what he was able to give you, he wanted for all our barrio kids.”

Recalling the many civic and school related triumphs in my father’s life is my way of honoring all dads on Fathers Day. God knows of the tremendous obstacles dads like him and and others helped remove for my generation to thrive in today’s society.

Continuing their beliefs and instilling such ideals in our children should be at the top of today’s Chicano/Latino father’s bucket list.

I was fortunate to accompany my father when he attended meetings or events several times. At the time, I was totally unaware how these experiences I was being exposed to would become extremely useful in my adult life. More than once, I have revisited those occurrences to help solve domestic or professional glitches.

One day I tagged along and ended up in a lounge that my dad’s pals frequented and held planning sessions for whatever was at hand, like a Cinco de Mayo or school board elections. Once there, he told me to read a weathered sign behind the bar.

“The best thing a father can do is teach his children to love their mother.”

I never forgot the message. I have passed it on to my own children. I’ve also explained to them how I came across the memorable phrase. And who led me to it.

Whenever my grandchildren see an old photo of my parents, I not only explain who they were, I make it a point to relate one of the many stories I remember that made a difference in our lives. Of course I tell them of the many wonderful trips we took together but I make sure I tell them of the people my father helped back then.

“Were you aware that it was your dad who launched the idea for a special banquet for our state championship golf team?” Gene Vasquez asked me over the phone recently. ”Ah, of course I am, but tell me the whole story.”

Vasquez, a member of the first all Chicano state golf high school championship team, who set the Texas scholastic sports world back on its golfing shoes’ heels back in the 50s, realized I did not recall the ocassion. So he refreshed my memory

Seems that a traditional all-out banquet and award presentation for the winning high school golfing teams was the usual celebration after the youngsters finished their competition in Austin, the state capitol.

Well, among the usual winners, there was a rag-team from our high school that took all the golfing marbles that year.

“They handed our state trophy to the coach in a paper sack!” cried Vasquez. “Back home, your Dad was probably pretty upset, so he contacted barrio businesspersons along with other parents and arranged a special recognition banquet for us upon our return home.”

Memories. That’s what Fathers Day should evoke amongst us. If you are fortunate enough to have them, share a few with your family. It’ll make you a better dad.

I guarantee it.