A Homecoming for Michael Orozco

Xoloitzcuintles defender and California native closer to home in Tijuana

TIJUANA– He walked down the tunnel from the shadows into the sunlight. Michael Orozco stepped onto the Estadio Caliente artificial surface. He opened his arms and looked to the sky.

“I am home,” Orozco said, raising his voice.

The Orange, Calif. native smiled as he closed his arms and walked back up the tunnel after Monday’s training session. The 29-year-old defender had completed the first practice in Tijuana as member of the Xoloitzcuintles. Orozco played in an inter-squad scrimmage as the right back in coach Ruben Romano’s five-men backline.

“This is my home, this is a place I wanted to be at,” Orozco said after Monday’s practice. “I’m very happy to get this opportunity to play for Xolos Tijuana. My family is only an hour and a half away. I’m from Anaheim. Ever since Xolos came to first division in the LIGA (MX) I wanted to be part of it. I didn’t accomplish that until now. So, I’m very happy and emotional to be here.”

Orozco showed some of that emotion on the practice field, fighting for the ball and at times moving up field looking to send a shot at goal. Another day at the office.

The training, sweating and aches of a preseason soccer session are perhaps not much different from the past. But coming to work to a stadium only a few hours away from where he grew up.

Orozco was Club Tijuana’s final offseason signing heading into the 2015 Apertura tournament. The defender comes from Puebla FC. He is a member of the United States National Team. He is a versatile player that can play any of the defensive positions. He was coached by new Club Tijuana coach Ruben Omar Romano last season at Puebla and will now reunite with his former manager.

“I feel comfortable,” Orozco said. “I know how he (Romano) works what he wants, what he expects on the field, and off the field. I’m going to continue to work because obviously we have a lot competition and I think this team is ready to accomplish it’s big expectations that the fans and the President wants.”

What Orozco wants is to cement his name as a player to be remembered in Tijuana. He understands what it means to play near the Mexico-United States border for a team that caters to fans on both sides of the fence. Orozco is a Mexican-American who wants to become a role model for young players in the area. He is proof that goals can be reached at the club and National Team levels. Orozco has 16 caps with the United States and has been part of different camps since 2008. He appeared and started in two matches in 2015 (Denmark and Switzerland). He comes to a team that has carried Mexican-American players in different categories, such as Paul Arriola, Alejandro Guido and former Xoloitzcuintles Gregory Garza and Joe Corona. Orozco is another added to the list.

“There is obviously a lot of Mexican-Americans I’m very happy about that,” Orozco said. “Tijuana can actually scout and see that talent. There is a lot of talent in the U.S. especially in California and for them to have academies everywhere, it gives that exposure to us Mexican-Americans to get that opportunity because sometimes we don’t go through college because our goal is to play professional soccer. Tijuana gives you that opportunity to be part of a club at a young age.”

As a young player, Orozco valued his hard work towards becoming a pro. Growing up in California with Mexican parents allowed Orozco to be exposed to Mexican soccer. He talked about the exposure most young Mexican-American players have in the United States. The new Xoloitzcuintles player said there is a perception that most only have the talent to play in MLS and not outside the United States.

Orozco is an example of the opposite.

“We are all trying to accomplish goals whether it’s within soccer or any other career,” Orozco said. “A lot of people don’t value Mexican-American (players), they want us to play in MLS but a lot of the time we don’t have the funds to go to a college. If we can pursue our dream at a young age and push yourself to the limit because we are fighters we want to become better soccer players better people and Tijuana offers you all those things. And being close to home I think that is the biggest advantage that we have.

“As I speak to all of the Mexican-Americans on the team, we just want to fight and be regular starters and be part of the U.S. National Team. We are Americans, it doesn’t mean we are betraying our countries or cultures. We accept every call up to the National Team, we want to be a part of it. Mexican soccer is obviously higher ranked and we get the exposure and we can come at a younger age.”

Orozco began a career in Mexican soccer at a young age.

He is now a LIGA MX veteran who made his pro debut for San Luis during the Apertura season in 2006. He played in 55 league matches for the club through Aug. 2008. In January 2010, he left San Luis to join Major League Soccer side Philadelphia Union on loan. He returned to San Luis a year later. The California native made his way into the U.S. National team, playing in the Olympics in Beijing and eventually the senior team.

The defender is best known for scoring the game-winner in a 1-0 outing against Mexico at Estadio Azteca during an Aug. 15, 2012 friendly match. It was Orozco’s first goal with the National Team and the American’s first ever win at Estadio Azteca.

Scoring at Azteca is a highlight of his career. And he hopes it can also serve as motivation to younger players in the region and especially for those who might have a hard time being noticed.

“It all depends on the mentality each player has,” Orozco said. “Most Mexican-Americans we want to accomplish becoming soccer players at a young age but the reality is that school is very important. You can get a full (college) scholarship and accomplish your goals. But then you’ll be 23. Here in Tijuana there are younger kids who are 16, 17 who are already on the first team. I’m very happy for that. I hope they don’t give up because they want to one day be that big known player in Tijuana. And Tijuana can hands down have all that. We have everything here. This is home. The treatment and installations (Estadio Caliente) that you get are world-class.”

Orozco said he will surely have plenty of family drive from Orange County to Estadio Caliente for home matches. He said that will help make it easier for him to adjust to the move. He said he’s been to this border region before but has a lot to learn from it.

“We have family out here from my mom’s part of the family,” Orozco said. “I’ve been here, Rosarito, Tijuana. I’m not that familiar with it but I’ve been here. That’s why I say it’s home because I have everyone here. After 15 years that I’ve been away from home, I’m just an hour and a half away. It makes me work hard to accomplish more things and why not do it here in Tijuana who is the talk of the whole league and nation and U.S.”