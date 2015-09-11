A Mexican Independence Day with a lot of flavor

By Pablo J. Sáinz

There might be no more traditional Mexican Independence Day event in San Diego than the Festival del Grito, presented each year by Univision Radio stations.

Since 1999, this free festival, which this year will be held on Sunday September 13 at the Embarcadero Marina Park South, has become synonymous with the Independence of Mexico in the county.

“It’s quite a popular festival,” said last year El Jarocho Milton Andrade, DJ for 106.5 FM, one of the sponsor stations. “There is much activity. It is a tremendous opportunity to celebrate Independence Day as celebrated in many parts of Mexico. It is a very Mexican event, where people can feel proud to be Mexican.”

This year the musical part will be provided by Banda Carnaval, Jorge Valenzuela, Mariachi Divas, among others. Always with a family focus, the Festival del Grito will have a kids’ entertainment area with Disneyland characters. There are also a variety of booths offering Mexican food and important information for the whole family.

“The fervor and sense of fiesta can always be felt,” said Juan Carlos Munguia last year, DJ at 102.9 Mas Variedad, one of the stations behind the event.

It is expected that approximately 14,000 people will show up.

“Like every year, Mexicans in this county show their pride and joy and will join patriotic celebrations taking place around the world,” said several years ago Remedios Gomez Arnau, consul general of Mexico in San Diego. “As always, remember that our history, our culture and honoring our heroes is a source of strength and inspiration to work for a better future.”

While the Festival del Grito is a San Diego tradition, there’s another event that’s trying to become a new tradition.

The Third Hispanic Heritage Parade and Festival, scheduled for Sunday, September 20th, in Sherman Heights, is organized by Salvador Candia, an immigrant from the state of Guerrero that lived in New York City for 13 years, where he participated in the city’s Mexican Independence Day parades as a ranchero singer.

“I want to plant the same experience I had in New York,” he said in 2013.

The free event will have live music and ballet folklorico, low riders, and a community parade.

“The purpose of my project to plant in our children pride and teach them how important our rich Mexican culture is and carry our traditions,” Candia said. “Independence Day for us Mexicans is important because the freedom of our beautiful country. Many people died so that Mexico could be free”.

House of Mexico will have an Independence Day event on Friday the 18th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Spreckels Organ Pavilion, in Balboa Park.

“Let’s celebrate we’re Mexican, but let’s do this putting the name of Mexico higher, giving the best in ourselves every day through our actions and attitudes,” said Bertha Hernandez, president of House of Mexico, a non-profit organization that promotes Mexican culture.