A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt and Women in Mariachi Music

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Jacobs Presents will have a Mexican Fiesta (to pay “Tribute to Linda Ronstadt and Women in Mariachi Music”), where all-female Mariachi Flor de San Diego and Mariachi Uclatlán de Los Angeles will be playing some of your favorite Linda Ronstadt’s songs. Enjoy entertainment for the whole family, great Mexican Food and the performance of the Ballet Folkloricos Nanahuatzin and DanzArts – Sabor Mexico Theatrical Dance Company.

The acclaimed Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles will also be part of this magnificent tribute. As America’s first all-female Mariachi Group, Reyna has been taking on a male-dominated musical tradition and building the popularity of Mariachi music since its founding in 1994. In a musical landscape where songs are often written by men, about male perspectives, Reyna has created its own history. That history had the best of beginnings with the mentorship of Lola Beltran, “La Reina de la Musica Ranchera,” who created confidence among the members in the early years.

Reyna has gained fame for their 2009 Latin and American Grammy-nominated Compañeras album, as well as the stars they have shared the stage with; such as Vicki Carr, Guadalupe Pineda, Miguel Aceves Mejia and Lucha Villa. On this occasion, Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles will be paying tribute to Grammy-Award winning Linda Ronstadt, whose Mariachi album Canciones De Mi Padre has sold over 10 million copies worldwide. These canciones are part of Ronstadt’s family tradition and musical roots. On July 28, 2014, President Obama awarded Ronstadt with the National Medal of Arts and Humanities Award.

In addition to the Tribute, an exhibit on History of Women in Mariachi Music from 1903-2014 will be displayed, including original Trajes Charros (Mariachi Suits) from different time periods.

Come with your whole family for an unforgettable experience full of dance, music, flavor and good times… !Que Vivan Las Mujeres!

The Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation launched Jacobs Presents offering first-class cultural celebrations and performances in their continued effort to enrich the local community. The series has featured award-winning R&B band Mint Condition, Poncho Sanchez and now Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles. With a capacity of up to 1,000 guests, concert-quality acoustics and lighting, security, free parking, and easy access to highway and public transportation; the Jacobs Center is making its mark as one of San Diego’s best quality venues for live music.

Tickets are available at www.jacobspresents.com .