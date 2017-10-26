A True Peruvian Cuisine Experience at Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria

By Andrea Lopez-Villfaña

From the moment you step into Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria, you’re captivated by the colorful umbrellas hanging off the ceiling, the smell of seasoned rotisserie chicken, and the beautiful paintings that decorate the walls.

A friendly hostess will seat you with your choice of indoor or outdoor seating, and, as you find your ideal table, you might see the man responsible for it all, Chef Emmanuel Piqueras, smiling and spending time with guests.

Peruvian cuisine is not something that can be found at every corner in San Diego, and in order to fully embrace the talents found at this Liberty Station restaurant, it takes a willingness to fall in love with the different flavors and textures Peruvian cuisine has to offer.

First, forget what you know, or think you know, about ceviche and enjoy the fresh flavors of the ceviche clasico.

This ceviche is served in a white bowl filled with fish, red onion, cilantro, camote, Peruvian corn, and “leche de tigre,” a citrus marinade, which beautifully provides the right amount of citrus to the fish.

If you’re craving something spicier, you can choose the ceviche mixto, which has spicy rocoto, calamari, shrimp, fish, Peruvian corn, camote, and “leche de tigre.”

As you move on to a larger plate, take a history lesson with the Lomo Saltado and Choclo Garlic Rice.

Peruvian cuisine has influences from culinary giants like China, Japan and Italy. This is evident in the Lomo Saltado dish, which is a traditional beef tenderloin stir fry, red onion, tomato, rustic potato, cilantro, garlic-soy sauce dish.

The Choclo Garlic Rice has influences from Chinese cuisine and the choclo, or Peruvian corn, adds a touch of Peru to the side dish.

If you are craving something sweet, the Spicy Caramel-Filled Cinnamon Churro with chocolate ice cream on the side is an excellent choice.

And of course, you cannot skip the Prickly Pear Pisco Sour. This flirty drink is a bright pink and made with La Caravedo Pisco Quebranta and prickly pear puree, lime juice, simple syrup, egg white, Chucho bitters, and topped with a beautiful pink flower.

Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria is located in Liberty Station: 2401 Truxtun Rd #102 and is open Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.