Alfred Olango’s Family Sues City of El Cajon

By Alexandra Mendoza

The family of a Ugandan refugee who was shot and killed by an El Cajon Police Department officer last september has filed a lawsuit against the City of El Cajon which demands officer training in order to handle situations involving people with mental health issues.

Alfred Olango, 38, was shot four times by an officer after he pulled out an object from his pocket, which was later revealed to be an e-cigarette device, and poited it at an officer.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Olango’s widow and daughters, ages 12 and 16, asks for compensation for their loss and amendments to the police code to insure that incidents such as these don’t repeat themselves.

“We are here for one reason, we do not want another family to go through this,” said Brian Dunn, the lawyer taking up the case, in a press conference.

On the afternoon of September 27, Olango’s sister, Lucy Peterson, called police asking for help with her brother, who was behaving strangely.

In one of the two videos which have been circulated by El Cajon authorities, Olango’s sister can be heard asking officers to not fire at her brother, who was unarmed, and also asking Alfred Olango to remove his hands from his pockets. Seconds later, the officer who has been identified as Richard Gonsalves, fired his weapon

“She called for help and due to serious tactical decisions, she did not receive help and had the most horrific experience imaginable when she saw her brother be gunned down right before her eyes,” said Dunn. “We are here because we believe, feel, and know that this could have been prevented.”

After the incident, it was revealed that Olango had a nervous breakdown upon hearing news of the passing of a close friend.

El Cajon PD has pointed out that despite having officers trained to attend cases involving mental health issues, at the moment Olango’s sister called for help, none of these officers were available for immediate help.

Olango’s sister, who has also filed a lawsuit for negligence, was not present at the press conference. According to lawyers, Olango’s sister has not been able to emotionally recover since the events.

Rodney Diggs, the attorney representing Richard Olango, Alfred Olango’s father, pointed out that this fight for justice aims to send a message to the rest of the country, which is in the midst of a wave of police brutality cases.

“Alfred Olango is not the only person with their name as a hashtag,” the attorney pointed out, in reference to social media campaigns. “What we want to do is insure that there will be justice so there will be no more hastags than the ones we have already seen in 2016. Hopefully what we do in court will bring in changes so families across the country no longer have to go through what this family has gone through.”

A few weeks ago, San Diego County District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis stated that the FBI was involved in the Olango investigation and has not determined if charges will be pressed.

Despite the FBI’s involvement, activists have asked for an independent investigation and that the officer be held accountable for his actions.

“The police must know that if they incur in bad conduct, they should pay the price,” stated the Reverend Shane Harris of the National Action Network of San Diego. “The police cannot continue to kill African-Americans in this country.”

Harris declared that they will seek justice “Not only in the streets, but in the courts,” and made a call for a protest to be held on November 29 in front of the Federal Courthouse.