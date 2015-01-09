Almost 50,000 undocumented immigrants have applied for driver license under new law

By Pablo J. Sáinz

Less than a week after California began issuing driver licenses to undocumented immigrants under Assembly Bill 60 (AB 60), the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) released numbers that showed that almost 50,000 people have applied for a license since January 2.

Just on the first day alone, Friday, Jan. 2nd, the DMV saw 17,900 AB 60 applicants and issued 970 licenses.

“We have spent the past year working together with our partners and stakeholders in the implementation of AB to ensure we serve the needs of our customers,” said DMV Director Jean Shiomoto. “We appreciate the hard work of all DMV employees who work diligently to ensure this department continues to provide excellent customer service for all California.”

The DMV anticipates processing approximately 1.4 million additional driver license applications during the first three years after implementation of AB 60.

“DMV is committed to successfully implementing this new law to increase safety on California roads by putting licensed drivers behind the steering wheel,” Shiomoto said a few days before the new law went into effect. “Californians planning to apply for a new driver license under AB 60 should study for their exams and gather the required documents for proving identity and residency.”

The DMV has a helpful AB60 information webpage, ab60.dmv.ca.gov, containing a complete list of acceptable documents that can be used to verify identity and residency, a copy of the driver handbook, sample knowledge tests, appointment information, and other helpful materials.

Anyone applying for a first time driver license is required to make an appointment, unless they plan on visiting one of the four temporary Driver License Processing Centers where walk-in traffic is accepted. Online appointments can be scheduled as far as 90 days in advance at www.dmv.ca.gov or by calling 1-800-777-0133.

At the San Ysidro DMV in recent days one could see long lines of AB 60 applicants.

One of them, who asked to be named only Juan, said that he has been living in San Diego County for the past five years. He said he used to have a Mexican driver license but it expired thre years ago. The new license will allow him to travel to work without worrying about losing his car.

“This is a blessing for me, because I will be able to go to work, take my children to school, and I won’t have to be all tense while driving,” said Juan, who is 43 years old.

Juan said that he will now be able to purchase car insurance, something he never had in the past.

Just like Juan, AB 60 drivers will be able to qualify for California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance Program, which allows drivers with fewer than three years of documented driving experience to apply for the discounted auto insurance program.

To see if you qualify, you can call 866-602-8861 or visit www.mylowcostauto.com.

In a press release, the Mexican Consulate in San Diego said that the Mexican federal government and California have signed an agreement where Mexico would cooperate to give matriculas consulares (or Consular identification cards) through its 10 consulates in the state.

To learn more about getting a matricula consular or passport at the Mexican Consulate in San Diego, please visit consulmex.sre.gob.mx/sandiego.