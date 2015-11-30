Amazon is ready for Cyber Monday

by María González Amarillo

Next Monday, November 30th, is Cyber Monday, the most successful marketing technique ever created to enhance shopping through the Internet. As every year, Monday after Thanksgiving gives companies an opportunity to spark their online sales.

Special discounts and exclusive offers will start the shopping season that always comes with the Christmas period. La Prensa San Diego interviewed Amazon spokesperson Katie McFadzean to know more details about how the company gets ready for its historically busiest day of the year, which is also Amazon’s peak mobile shopping day.

“This is our 21st holiday participating in Cyber Monday and it was our peak shopping day again last year”, McFadzean says. “Customers ordered more than 43 million items worldwide, which is a record-breaking 500 items per second.”

The most Internet-using day follows Friday right after Thanksgiving, named Black Friday and also turned into a frenetic shopping day but offline. However, deal shopping has become a season as opposed to one or two hot shopping days, according to the Amazon’s spokesperson.

“Customers will find huge savings throughout the holiday season”, the spokesperson said. “We just gave a sneak peak of some of our Cyber Monday deals.”

This information can be found on the webpage www.amazon.com/cybermonday. The press release mentions Amazon’s success in 2014 during Cyber Monday and shows the percentages of discounts that have been applied this year to some of the most relevant products for the customers. These discounts go from a 20% to a 70%, between other special offers.

“A wide range selection of items and categories that are available on Cyber Monday includes electronics, home and kitchen products, toys, sports and travel items, and fashion and beauty products“, McFadzean says.

“To get a full list of categories, people can visit amazon.com/cybermonday.”

The press release also informs of the extension of the company’s holiday savings for an additional eight straight days, from Saturday November 28 to Saturday December 5. Amazon guarantees that all the published deals will be available at select times and while supplies last.

“We don’t have a breakdown of most popular products by day but I can tell you that electronics and toys items tend to top most holiday wish lists, and 2015 is no exception”, the spokesperson says. “Net sales are expected to grow between 14% and 25% compared with fourth quarter 2014.”

Amazon prepare for the holidays all year. In October, it announced it was creating 100.000 seasonal positions across its United States network of fulfillment and sortation centers this holiday season in order to meet the increase in customer demand.

“In the months leading up to this holiday season, Amazon has also hired tens of thousands of regular, full-time employees”, McFadzean says. “Since last year we had an average of 500 items ordered per second, this year we hope to extend the best items for our customers by offering some of our most popular products at a discounted price for the best deals.”