American Heart Association San Diego Division kicks off 2014 Go Red For Women campaign

Encourages San Diegans to Wear Red Friday, February 7 to show support

As the American Heart Association closes the first decade of its Go Red For Women movement, we are excited about the progress that has been made. More than 627,000 women have been saved from heart disease. 330 fewer women are dying per day. Yet there is still much to do as nearly 1,100 women are still dying each day.

The American Heart Association’s 11th San Diego Go Red For Women Campaign kicks off Thursday, February 6, with local landmarks and supporters “Going Red.” Over 25 San Diego landmarks/businesses are Going Red in February, including UC San Diego Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center, UC San Diego Medical Center, Port Administration Building, Port Pavilion San Diego, La Valencia Hotel and the US Grant.

The official 2014 American Heart Association San Diego Division Go Red For Women campaign kick-off is Thursday, February 6 at the UC San Diego Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center. The event begins at 6:00PM, with the Cardiovascular Center scheduled to GO RED at 640PM. The public is invited. Visit SDGoRed Luncheon.org for more information.

We encourage you to build on the campaign kick-off by joining us by Wearing Red on Friday, February 7 – National Wear Red Day – and to share how you Go Red by uploading your photo using the hashtag #SDGoesRed.

2014 Go Red For Women Luncheon is February 14

The 2014 Go Red For Women Luncheon is Friday, February 14, at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines. The luncheon is the celebratory event for the American Heart Association’s annual Go Red campaign. Themed around sisterhood and inspiration, the luncheon is a life-changing experience that focuses on three areas to support the fight against heart disease in women: heightening awareness of the issue, creating a passionate call-to-action, and generating funds to support education and research. The 2013 luncheon drew over 550 people, raising over $400,000 for heart disease and stroke research. The 2014 event is expected to surpass those figures. Organizers expect the event to be a complete sell-out.

Luncheon guests will again be treated to the amazing work of local fashion legend Zandra Rhodes. The 2014 Go Red For Women Luncheon Fashion Show is scheduled to begin at 12:30pm.

Luncheon registration begins at 10:00am. The American Heart Association will also honor its 2014 Legendary Women at the event. This year’s Legendary Women are Lee Goldberg, Dr. Mary Lyons, Zandra Rhodes, Debbie Turner, and Judy White.

Trisha Khaleghi – CEO Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns – is chair of the 2014 Go Red For Women campaign Barbara-Lee Edwards of KFMB-CBS 8 will again serve as Go Red For Women Luncheon Mistress of Ceremonies.

Local Go Red For Women sponsor UC San Diego Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center will be providing free health screenings to attendees. Screening include Body Mass Index, hypertension (blood pressure) and cholesterol.

For more information, please contact the American Heart Association at (858) 410-3850.

Get Involved

For more information about the American Heart Asso-ciation’s Go Red For Women campaign, please visit www.sdgoredluncheon.org or call 858.410.3850.