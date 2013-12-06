“America’s Next Top Model” Open Casting Call in National City

San Diego 6-The CW and Energy 103.7 are holding an open casting call for “America’s Next Top Model” at The Bellus Academy in National City, Sunday, December 15th from 8am-12n. Male models will once again be added to the group of contestants competing for the title of “America’s Next Top Model”. Also, viewers will continue to have a direct impact on the competition by voting for their favorite models through social media, helping decide who gets eliminated and who stays in the running to become “America’s Next Top Model”.

Casting directors are looking for females and males, ages 18 to 27, of diverse backgrounds, shapes, sizes and with a minimum height requirement of 5’7″ for women and 5’10″ for men.

Cycle 21 will debut in 2014 with the premiere date to be announced at a later time.

Applications and eligibility requirements and details can be found on the San Diego 6 website: www.sandiego6.com. The Bellus Academy is located at 1520 E Plaza Blvd, National City, 91950.