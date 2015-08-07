An exciting weekend of art, culture, and family in Barrio Logan

Barrio Logan:

By Elena Victoria Marques

This week, with much pleasure, I will be talking about the “Chikle & Selina Show” at Chicano Art Gallery, one of my favorite places in the Barrio.

I have had the honor of knowing and showing with Chikle & Selina for a little over five years now, a married couple with two beautiful children. Both are tremendously talented as parents and as artists, and they will be having a unique solo show as a couple this Saturday for the second time.

As many glowing things that I have to say about them, in this instance, I thought I’d go straight to the source and ask them a few things directly, for the world to know a little backstory behind this show.

They’ve been together for 11 years and married for nine this weekend. Brought together by family and music, and they couldn’t think of a better way to commemorate a wedding anniversary than a celebration of art with community and friends.

Since their two sweet children will also be featured in their show, I asked Chikle how they involve art in their young lives?

“Our kids have been drawing, coloring, painting with us ever since they could hold a pencil in their hand. We try and encourage them to create things as much as possible. Anything from being outside in the garden to good old cardboard and tape. We just try and nurture their creativity and let them explore with as many mediums as possible.”

When I asked him what the show meant to him, he said it was a celebration of love, family, and passion for art.

What a great opportunity it is to start young with reaffirming their children, “…to start the process of realizing that the children’s ideas matter and that they hold value. This is something I try to share with my high school students all the time. I think art is a great way to build self confidence and discover ourselves. So what you will see at the show is the work of four artists expressing themselves as freely as our imaginations will allow.”

From a personal perspective this is an incredibly beautiful thing.

The first show they held together as a family was a HUGE success that sold out all but three paintings. I asked Chikle if there was a goal for the show, what it would be?

“Our hope is that everyone who attends leaves the show inspired to go home and create in whatever way feels right to them. We hope that others can dream, feel empowered, and encourage creativity with everyone around them. So, come out and celebrate this Saturday!”

I, not only as their friend, but as an observer as well, can easily say that they are not only so very talented, but well known and loved by their art community and we are so excited for their show!

******

Also happening on the same block of Logan Avenue this Saturday (which as a participating artist I am quite excited for) is the annual PERFECT 10 show at La Bodega, the basis of the show is that every artist has total freedom, as long as their submission is a perfect 10×10 no more no less.

This show is always a fun one because stylistically the art is so diverse, everything from 3D, paintings, and photography it’s always a surprise and fun to see such a range of artists! This year the line up is as exciting as ever with some of my favorite artists including (but not limited to) Ricardo Islas, German Corrales, Guillermo Valenzuela (MONSTRO), Joni Nuñez, Victor Ochoa, Cesar Castañeda (also owner of Chicano Art Gallery) and Armando Nuñez, designer of the new and iconic Barrio Logan sign — bound to be an amazing time!

******

Last but not least this weekend is the opening of Por Vida, right on the same block, which is a new space opening up for coffee, tea, art, and all kinds of beautiful Mexican and Chicano artisanal items for sale, including beautiful hand made pillows from Mexican fabric, handmade piñatas, and more. They aim to bring in art from across the Barrio Logan art community. I asked them what the vision of the shop was, and they replied that “it is a creative space catered to our friends, family, and community. We will bring them all together by offering café/tea as well as space where someone can view talent expressed by art, poetry and any venue they use to unleash their creativity. Our inspiration came from Barrio Logan community, other spaces formerly curated and traveling”. Having seen the space, I know it will be a huge success, the atmosphere they’ve created inside is beautiful, and it’s so great to have in addition to all galleries, a place for local jewelry makers, craftsmen/women and artists of all kind.

It’s bound to be a great Saturday in the Barrio, ‘til next time, hope to see you all there!