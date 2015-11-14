Anything But A Vacation For Guido

Club Tijuana midfielder named to United States Under-23 roster

Alejandro Guido is used to being on airplanes. Professional soccer players are accustomed to flying for business and sometimes vacation.

Guido was on what could be the most important flight of his young career Monday night. His destination? Brazil. The Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles midfielder was on his way to the South American nation to join the rest of the United States Under-23 national team. The Chula Vista, Calif. native was named to the 19-player roster that will represent the Americans in two friendly matches against Brazil in Recife.

“First of all, it is always an honor to represent my country,” Guido said from his airplane seat as he waited for takeoff to Sao Paulo. “It is always a great feeling to be called up to represent your nation, especially when it is for a very important situation.”

The United States faces Brazil Nov. 11 and then again Nov. 15. The games are preparation matches as the United States prepares to face Colombia in a home-and-home playoff in a qualifying opportunity. The Americans are vying for a spot in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic games. Guido, who has been a veteran leader on Club Tijuana’s Under-20 team and has been a starter on the first team during the 2015 Apertura, has always had the goal of playing in the Olympics. He has the chance to help his country get there and perhaps stay in United States coach Andi Herzog’s radar to be considered for the Olympics if the Americans qualify. Guido hopes the chance will come but for now he plans on taking advantage of this most recent situation.

“I am hoping this will be a great experience while I give everything to help my team and be the player the coaches want me to be on the field,” Guido said.

Guido, who played in an Under-17 World Cup with the U.S., said he received the call that he was traveling to Brazil Sunday when the Xoloitzcuintles were in Puebla for a Week 16 match against “La Franja.” Guido was in coach Raul Chabrand’s starting 11 in that match. He played 90 minutes in the 2-1 loss to Puebla. It was his second start and fourth cap with the first team this season. The Mater Dei High graduate has also seen playing time with the Under-20 team (three starts and one goal) and in the Copa MX (three starts). His work ethic in Club Tijuana might have just earned him the national team call up.

“Hard work pays off and this is a reward in part to what we do with our club,” said Guido, who last played for the United States Under-23 team in a friendly against Mexico in April in Carson, Calif. “The coach saw something at Club Tijuana and kept an eye on me. I will do everything to represent my club and make my club teammates proud of me and the work we have put in this season.”