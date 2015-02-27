Applications invited for ‘Latino Americans: 500 Years of History’ grants

The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) and American Library Association (ALA) are accepting applications for Latino Americans: 500 Years of History, a public programming initiative for libraries and other cultural institutions.

https://apply.ala.org/latinoamericans/guidelines#application_information

Latino Americans: 500 Years of History will support the American public’s exploration of the rich and varied history and experiences of Latinos, who have helped shape the United States over the last five centuries and who have become, with more than 50 million people, the country’s largest minority group.

The cornerstone of the project is the six-part, NEH-supported documentary film Latino Americans, created for PBS in 2013 by the WETA public television station. The award-winning series chronicles Latinos in the United States from the 16th century to present day. (Learn more about the series at www.pbs.org/latino-americans/en/.)

Two hundred selected sites will receive:

– Latino Americans DVD set with public performance rights

– Cash grants of $3,000 to $10,000 to hold public film screenings, discussion groups, oral history initiatives, local history exhibitions, multi-media projects, performances and other programs about Latino history and culture

– Promotional materials to support local outreach

– Access to additional programming and humanities resources developed by national project scholars, librarian advisors and outreach experts

The grant opportunity is open to public, academic and community college libraries; museums; community organizations and youth groups; state humanities councils; public television and radio affiliate stations; and other educational and cultural institutions.

The application deadline is May 1. Read the guidelines and apply online at www.ala.org/latinoamericans.