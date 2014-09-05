Are you crazy for tacos? Taco Mania hits San Diego

By Pablo J. Sáinz

The taco.

That small tortilla filled with a world of flavor is, without a doubt, Mexico’s dish par excellence. The variety of ingredients, condiments, salsas, and methods of preparation, captivate Mexicans and non-Mexicans alike.

Being so close to the border, San Diegans are blessed to be able to cross to Tijuana and pay a visit to the –literally- hundreds (maybe thousands?) of taco shops in the city. But even those San Dieguinos who believe everything the mainstream media report on Tijuana and are too afraid to go as far as San Ysidro, can enjoy a variety of great taquerias locally, throughout San Diego County.

And to highlight the honorable place that tacos enjoy in our region, alternative weekly San Diego CityBeat is hosting its first Taco Mania, a tasty promotion where you can enjoy $2 tacos at more than 50 restaurants and taco shops around the county, from September 10th through the 18th, right around Mexican Independence Day and at the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event is similar to other promotions San Diego CityBeat has held in recent months, such as CityBeat Burger Week and San Diego Restaurant Week.

In any event, for true taco lovers, any day is a good day to eat them, but during Taco Mania, you can eat more and pay less, according to Kevin Hellman, publisher of San Diego CityBeat.

“Everyone loves a good taco,” Hellman said.

It is interesting to note that Taco Mania includes not only the traditional taco shops, such as Sombrero (with many locations throughout San Diego), but all sorts of restaurants, including even Broken Yolk Café in Pacific Beach, and Izakaya Ouan in Hillcrest, where you can try (what?) a Japanese taco.

“Tacos have always been popular,” Hellman said. “It does show that restaurants are being more and more creative with their menus.”

And the diversity in names and locations is also obvious during Taco Mania.

Have you ever eaten at The Blind Burro in the East Village? How about Don Chido in the Gaslamp Quarter? Or maybe you prefer something more traditional, like Los Tacos in Oceanside?

At some of these places you sit right next to the taco guy, you hear the rat-tat-tat of his knife as he dices the meat.

Others, not being true taquerias but restaurants that also offer tacos, you might not feel the typical taco stand environment.

Every restaurant will have its own specials, but most are offering the standard $2 taco and $6 combo, which might include a taco and a beer or a tequila shot.

“I’m gonna try quite a few myself,” Hellman said.

Maybe your favorite taco shop is part of Taco Mania, maybe it isn’t. Maybe you know of a better one than the ones in Taco Mania.

No matter where you eat your tacos regularly, you should check out the vast array of taco shops and restaurants participating in Taco Mania.

“Taco Mania shows how many restaurants in San Diego have great tacos,” Hellman said. “It gives everyone a chance to save some money and try out new places to eat. Don’t just go where you normally go…try something new. You will be surprised how much great food San Diego restaurants have to offer.”

To see all the restaurants participating in Taco Mania, and to learn more about their specials during the week-long event, please visit http://sdcitybeat.com/sandiego/tacomania.