Arrival of Caravana 43 – Families Of Missing Mexican Students To Visit North County

Caravana43 arrives to San Diego Norte (North County) on Wednesday, March 25, 2015 to meet with students, parents, and any caring individuals who are interested in learning more about the human rights situation in Ayotzinapa, Guerrero, Mexico.

Caravana43 is a project developed with the purpose of bringing to the United States parents and classmates of the 43 Normalista students who disappeared on September 26, 2014 in Iguala, Guerrero, Mexico. There are three Caravanas covering over 40 cities from the US/Mexico border along the Pacific, Central, and Atlantic region states. The main aim is to provide an international forum for the parents who have lost their children in a government of systemic violence and impunity. Another important goal of the caravana is to shed light on US foreign policy, specifically the Merida Initiative and its connection to socioeconomic conditions and violence in Mexico.

The four members of the Caravana 43 Pacifico region who will be in San Diego Norte include Blanca Luz Nava Velez, mother of Jorge Alvarez Nava; Estanislao Mendoza Chocolate, father of Miguel Angel Mendoza Zacarias; Angel Neri de la Cruz Ayala, student; and Josimar De la Cruz Ayala, student.

In San Diego Norte we have two public events scheduled on Wednesday, March 25, 2015:

12:00 Presentation for students and teachers at California State University San Marcos

Noon 333 S. Twin Oaks Valley Road, San Marcos, CA 92096

USU Ballroom

6:00pm Community Presentation in Spanish at the Vista Library

700 Eucalyptus Ave, Vista, CA 92084

Community Room

Events in North County are organized and coordinated by FUERZA, M.A.M.U.T., MAIZ, CSUSM S.T.A.N.D., M.E.Ch.A. de CSUSM, M.E.Ch.A. de MiraCosta Community College, F.I.O.B., National Latino Research Center y Universidad Popular