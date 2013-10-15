Attorney General Kamala D. Harris Announces Guilty Plea by Former San Diego Mayor

SAN DIEGO – Attorney General Kamala D. Harris today announced that former San Diego Mayor Bob Filner has plead guilty to one count of felony false imprisonment and two counts of misdemeanor battery.

Filner entered his guilty plea today in San Diego County Superior Court.

“This conduct was not only criminal, it was also an extreme abuse of power,” said Attorney General Harris. “This prosecution is about consequence and accountability. No one is above the law.”

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Filner must surrender his Mayoral pension from the date the felony was committed (March 6, 2013) until the date he resigned office (August 23, 2013). He will serve probation for three years and home confinement for three months. The agreement also prohibits Filner from ever seeking or holding public office again. As a consequence of the felony plea, Filner may not vote, serve on a jury or own a firearm while he is on probation.

Filner is required to undergo treatment as directed by a mental health professional throughout his probation. If he violates the terms of his probation, he may face up to 6 months in jail.

Fines including restitution, probation and court fees will be determined at Filner’s sentencing hearing, which will be announced today.

The California Attorney General’s office was assisted in this investigation by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

