Aztec Football to Hold Fan Fest on Aug. 22

Annual game will get underway at 5 p.m. PT at Qualcomm Stadium

The San Diego State football team will host its annual Aztec Fan Fest on Saturday, Aug. 22 at Qualcomm Stadium. The event features an intrasquad scrimmage, an Aztec apparel sale, a Chalk Talk session with SDSU head coach Rocky Long and an autograph session with select players.

Fan Fest will get underway at 3:30 p.m. PT with Aztec Village in the C1 and D1 lots, with entries located through Gate D. There will be interactive activities and concessions, as well as appearances from other Aztec athletic teams, the band and spirit teams.

Additionally, an Aztec Shops clearance sale (not a SDSU athletics clearance sale) will feature $5 T-shirts, $10 Nike T-shirts, $20 hoodies and $45 2013 and 2014 Nike replica jerseys. Each purchase will receive a free keychain (while supplies last).

Admission to Fan Fest is free, except for the Chalk Talk.

The Chalk Talk will take place from 3:30-5 p.m. PT on the north side of Qualcomm Stadium. For $25, Chalk Talk attendees will have the chance to learn X’s and O’s from Coach Long prior to the Aztecs’ scrimmage and will have sideline access for the scrimmage as well. Beer and wine will be provided.

The scrimmage will take place at 5 p.m. PT, followed by an autograph session with selected SDSU players. This will be the fans’ first opportunity to see San Diego State before the 2015 season opener vs. San Diego on Sept. 5.

The Aztecs, who are one of 27 schools to play in a bowl game each of the last five seasons and one of just three from the “Group of 5” conferences, have been picked to win the West Division of the Mountain West by the league’s media. SDSU finished 2014 with a 7-6 record and 5-3 in MW play, and returns eight starters on a defense that ranked 10th in passing, 13th in scoring, 16th in total and 19th in pass efficiency, and Donnel Pumphrey, who rushed for a school-record 1,867 yards and 20 touchdowns as a true sophomore, on offense.

Season tickets and mini-plan tickets are on sale to the general public. They can be purchased at GoAztecs.com, or visiting the Aztec Ticket Office at Qualcomm Stadium Window E.