Ballot Recommendations:

San Ysidro School Board

There are five candidates running for three seats. The three candidates who receive the most votes will become the new board members.

What is wrong with the San Ysidro school district is self-evident. The district is being run by the County Board of Education. There is an interim-Superintendent, and massive teacher dissatisfaction with the present board. If the district is unable to straighten out their finances after years of mismanagement there is a risk that the State could come in and take over the district. In this election two incumbents are running for re-election. But with the present state of affairs at this district, under their leadership, they have already shown they are not qualified nor can they be trusted to sit on the board of education.

The two incumbents are Luciana Corrales and Jason Wells. They have been a part of the problem. It is time for a clean sweep and a change in the direction of the board.

What has been lacking has been an independent board, one willing to question the actions of the Superintendent and to listen to the community. Because of this the San Ysidro Teachers and the Classified Employees within the district have rallied behind the candidacy of Rodolfo Linares, Marcos Diaz, and Steven Kinney.

We join with the Teachers and Employees of the district and endorse Rodolfo Linares, Marcos Diaz, and Steven Kinney for the San Ysidro School Board.