Barrera Taurina…rumors, half-truths, and anything in between…

By Mark Schwarz

1 for 5: The four Mexican stars that have appeared in Madrid’s month long, masochistic marathon of toros known as the Feria de San Isidro, have 1 ear to show for their collective efforts.

Joselito Adame, Octavio Garcia, “El Payo”, Diego Silveti and Arturo Saldivar, were confronted with a nearly monolithic lack of casta and strength as they struggled, once again, to prove that their appearances were not mere quid pro quo for Mexican empresario’s yearly largesse to the leading Spanish figuras.

The bulls of the El Cortijillo, Fuente Ymbro, Santiago Domeq and Revesado ranches were depressingly accurate representations of “el toro de Madrid”–that is overweight, over-armed, noble enough to raise faint hope of something worthwhile, then dead on their hooves after the banderillas for the 8 or so exasperating minutes that intervene until the estocada is delivered.

Though the particular defects of one bull or another are unique to each ranch, the general pall over the affair thus far has been an exasperating lack of bravura. The lone exception was the bull “Adobero” of the Montecillo herd, a truly brave, and therefore demanding, bull that Joselito Adame—everyone’s prohibitive favorite to break the forty-two years long drought of Mexican torero’s less than modest showing in the “primera plaza del mundo”—cut one of the most important ears—so far—of the fair. From the “porta gayola” greeting on his knees before the toril where the bulls emerge, to the excellent, elegant faena and the fabulous kill aguantando—receiving the bull—Adame once again confirmed his status as Mexico’s brightest star and one of the most hopeful signs of generational relief as the great figuras of the late 80s, 90s and early 2000s draw ever closer to hanging up the “traje de luces” for good.

Though the Puerta Grande—the coveted exit on the shoulders of the crowd awarded only to those matadors who cut two ears in a single afternoon in Madrid—was not opened (and many were of the opinion that Adame would have been able to cut at least one ear from his first bull of the day, who, maddeningly, shattered a hoof almost to begin the faena de muleta—thereby dashing whatever incipient hopes might have existed before they could be felt), Adame has consolidated his reputation as the true maestro of the Mexican taurine world and one of Madrid’s latest consentidos; worthwhile recognition, to be sure, but like the championship quarterback who never wins a Super Bowl, not enough.

“El Payo,” Saldivar, and Silveti had more nuanced reviews of their performances. “El Payo” could have, and perhaps should have, cut an ear from a decent enough first bull from the always demanding Fuente Ymbro ranch. Given that his last appearance in Madrid was nearly the swan song of a once promising career, it was assumed that the young Queretano would do everything possible to redeem himself.

While critics and public greeted him pleasantly enough, his wasn’t the do-or-die statement that could open still very skeptical doors. Saldivar, following the same ambivalent tonic of many recent corridas in Mexico, gave another day-at-the-office showing; not enough to advance a career that seems stuck in neutral. Silveti’s performance, marking his return to the activity following a fairly serious cornada in the San Marcos fair in Aguascalientes during the grand faena to the bull “Aroma de Toro” from the Fernando de la Mora ranch on May 3, could be applauded for his determination to not miss out on the Madrid date, rather than any solid accomplishment. Clearly, he was still affected by the wound, but commentary observed that the disappointing results seemed to be more than the stitches or the disappointing animals.

The nascent Spanish season is already shaping up as a difficult climb for the young Mexicans.

Feria de San Marcos– the ever popular Aguascalientes fair showcased the mercurial reapparition of taurine mensch Jose Tomas, who cut three ears from his three bulls from the Fernando de la Mora and Los Encinos ranches (and then promptly disappeared); a magical faena by Spanish sensation Alejandro Talavante, and the indulto of the bull “Aroma de Toro” of the Fernando de la Mora ranch by Diego Silveti, who, curiously, was seriously gored by the animal AFTER it had received the pardon.

Crowds were rather sparser than in recent years—although the “big days” of the fair, i.e.; the days featuring Spaniards Tomas, El Juli, Morante de la Puebla, Talavante and Francisco Rivera-Ordonez, “Paquirri”, were complete sell outs.

The general presentation of the bulls in the 10 corridas and 2 novilladas was generally better than last year’s offerings, during which several animals were returned to the corrals due to their unseemly make-up, itself a highly unusual occurrence in Mexico, where “toro bravo” and “trapio” have much broader acceptable definitions than in Spain.

Coming out the fair, Joselito Adame, Octavio Garcia, “El Payo”, Sergio Flores, Diego Silveti and Fabian Barba made meaningful strides forward. Fernando de la Mora further consolidated his ganaderia’s preferred status among the aficion, and Jose Tomas proved, once again, that toreo, in it’s essential presentation as a communal rite of life, death, sacrifice and renewal, is—even in or perhaps, most especially in, our modern world, an irresistible attraction.