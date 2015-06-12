By Elena Marques

Artists have a massive responsibility to their community. Art is history, the history of the people…because art has the power to capture more then words. Its ethereal and real at the same time, depicts moments in history, frozen in time. It is preservation of culture.

I spoke with Victor Ochoa this week, one of the founders of the Centro Cultural de La Raza in Balboa Park, well known artist, and an original muralist of Chicano Park and many other locations. I asked him, as someone who dedicated much of their life as an artist in the Chicano movement for decades…what do you feel needs to be done, what responsibilities are passed on to us, as new waves and generations of artists?

We spoke of artist’s roles as historians, he told me, “Historically throughout Latin America the people have always listened to the artists.” We spoke a lot of artists’ historical roles representing lucha separate from any political party. His inspiration coming instinctually from pre-Colombian Mexican muralists, carrying forward their struggle, as we are now carrying the generations before us as well. The torch is being passed and with that comes weight.

Ricardo Islas had an amazing solo show this weekend at La Bodega that will be up for the remainder of the month…his show entitled “Barriofication.” I don’t know that I could have come up with another lead in, or discussion opener better than that, “Barriofication”…an incredibly poignant title as we watch the rapid expansion and new popularity of Barrio Logan. It leads us to the thought, of what happens next? What are the new dreams and goals of the generation carrying on the torch in the struggle in an entire new digitalized world?

As tensions rise in Mexico, June 7 having been Election Day, uprisings throughout Southern rural Mexico, a place with thousands of years of rich complex and sacred history being bloodlet by imperialism.

Through social media, information is spreading like wildfire; this generation is literally in the digital trenches, which breaks down all barriers of solidarity across country and across borders. Processo Magizine has called this one of the dirtiest elections in the history of Mexico.

“Forgetting is worse then death” was said at our most recent 43 art show by Maria Pavis Leon, photographer, original and core artist of our 43 art shows. Her father is a survivor of the Tlateloco massacre of 1968, and these words have echoed in our minds ever since.

Many times we have wondered if had the truth of Tlateloco spread this way, would these massacres of Apatzingan, Ayotzinapa, and countless more have happened?

Now, the ugly truth of abuse and repression is nearly impossible to hide. However, this thought is also easily applied here in Barrio Logan as changes are exploding in front of our eyes….the history of Barrio Logan is the core of what is making it so popular and desirable now, and it is imperative to remember the struggle, culture, and history of Barrio Logan as it evolves. We are communities in the frontlines, the buffer zone, the border, tensions in Mexico bleed into our struggle here.

Part of the essence and beauty of the art of Barrio Logan, is the entanglement of living here with roots somewhere else. Ricardo Islas’s show blew my mind, and I highly recommend everyone reading this article to witness, from depictions of the barrio’s development, border violence, to traditional and stunning pieces. Also across the street at Border X is the solo show of Chikle, “Messages in a bottle” a thought provoking show of board cut-outs of bottles all hand painted with ‘food for thought’ in each.

More poignant issues were touched then I can list, from justice, equality, to education…the presence of consciousness was strong everywhere….a clear indicator that “artivisim” lives, the responsibility of artists as messengers to the community was clearly upheld by all.

On top of both, at Chicano Art Gallery was the solo show of Optimus Volts, a stunning array of 3D sculptures, including an awe inspiring giant Buffalo head made of spray paint can shards. We are living and witnessing an era of police violence in our own country, international information spreads in miliseconds and the tensions are slowly melting together. Regardless of ethnicity, living in San Diego, roots of Mexico and roots of San Diego are inseparably entwined… the imaginary line between Mexico and us, is not enough to keep these struggles separated, and on this side, the generation carrying on the torch, following the footsteps of the collective efforts to create Chicano Park and beyond before us, our responsibility as a new generation in a new light…we reach the issue of “barriofication vs gentrification. It leads us to the persistent question of what happens next?….how we do defend the sacred space that is Chicano Park and Barrio Logan, the lucha and “artivism” that breathes here, how we do we protect 130 years of history …while welcoming the new?