Barrio Logan Celebrates Cinco de Mayo With Pride

By Mario A. Cortez

The Impalas Car Club San Diego chapter will be hosting its annual Cinco de Mayo con Orgullo Festival and Car Show at Chicano Park this Saturday, May 6.

The free celebration will feature live music throughout the day with the K.O.R.E. Funk Band, Tierra Chicana, Vince Romo, Bulevar Descarga, and The Sleepwalkers on the main stage.

The event will also feature entertainment, food, an Aztec dance troupe, a Health Pavilion offering free mammograms, a kids’ zone filled with carnival activities, crafts by local artists, and a VIP zone, along with over 300 custom vehicles of various types.

In a press release, event organizers state that this event looks to celebrate the true significance of the date.

“On May 5, 1862, the French army attacked the town of Puebla and the Mexican Army, under General Ignacio Zaragoza, defeated the French Army despite the weak Mexican armament. For Mexico, this win united the country and generated a stronger sense of patriotism,” the press release states.

The event, which will be alcohol-free and smoke-free, is also being celebrated in this manner in an effort to stop the alcohol industry’s appropriation of Cinco de Mayo for commercial purposes.

“Cinco de Mayo has been taken over and has become, instead, another major drinking holiday in the United States,” event organizers expressed in their press release. “As a consequence, many people don’t know the origin of this historic event in Mexican culture and many alcohol-related problems occur on this day as well.”

The Cinco de Mayo con Orgullo Festival and Car Show will run from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.