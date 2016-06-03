Beat The Heat in Escondido’s Cool Zones

The City of Escondido published a press release this morning reminding the public that three City facilities have been designated as Cool Zone sites.

These sites are air-conditioned settings where seniors and others can gather. The sites encourage people to share air conditioning during the heat of the day, lowering individual usage and helping to conserve energy for the whole community.

Escondido’s Cool Zone Sites are:

Park Avenue Community Center, 210 Park Avenue (760-839- 4688)

Escondido Public Library, 239 Kalmia Street (760-839- 4684)

East Valley Community Center 2245 East Valley Parkway (760-839- 4382)