“Biliteracy is truly a gift”: CABE conference 2015

By Pablo J. Sáinz

California’s largest association of bilingual educators will hold its annual conference in San Diego, and organizers want Latino parents to know there’s a lot for them during the event.

The California Association for Bilingual Education (CABE) conference will take place from March 4th through the 7th at the Town and Country Resort & Convention Center, where some 4,000 educators and parents will meet to discuss and learn from each other about the latest trends and programs in bilingual education.

This year’s conference marks the organization’s 40th anniversary as an advocate for English learners and multilingualism in California’s schools.

“CABE’s legacy is one of commitment, dedication, perseverance, relentless advocacy, teaching, leading, and transforming—all in the name of the children, families, and educators we represent and serve,” said Francisca Sánchez, CABE board president.

“For 40 years, we have been immersed in this important work. We have rejoiced in our victories and determined not to be defeated by our struggles, but rather to embrace them as evidence of the critical role that we each must play in safeguarding the multilingual dreams of our students and families.”

Those families will be present during the conference through a series of workshops and presentations for parents, including the Rosalia Salinas Parent Resource Center, where parents can visit during the event to learn more about programs available in the local schools.

“There a lot of parent workshops about the Common Core State Standards, and how parents can support their children with the new standards and the resources that are available to parents,” said Emma Sánchez, Chula Vista Elementary School District executive director for Language Acquisition Development Services and Support. “There are also workshops on how to promote and improve parent engagement at their schools.

Emma Sánchez said that it is also important for Latino parents to understand that being bilingual is a positive, not a negative in their children’s lives.

“Biliteracy is truly a gift,” she said. “Being able to speak more than one language creates many opportunities.”

Anthony Millican, director of communications for Chula Vista schools, and media relations coordinator for this year’s CABE conference, said that many school districts have funds available to cover the cost of attending the conference for parents.

He said parents can reach out to their school principal to find out if their school is participating.

Among the conference highlights are the presentation of CABE 2015 Administrator of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Parent of the Year, and Para Educator of the Year awards.

Lourdes Araiza, a parent leader in one of Chula Vista schools parent groups, said she and other Chula Vista parents will be speaking about the benefits of being bilingual.

“We want other Latino parents to encourage their children to learn Spanish, and to learn about all the opportunities that they will have as bilingual professionals in the future,” she said.

To learn more and for a complete schedule of events for parents and educators at this year’s CABE conference in San Diego, please visit www.bilingualeducation.org.