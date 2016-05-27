Bill Clinton Rallies for Hillary in Chula Vista

By Mario A. Cortez

Former President Bill Clinton held a rally San Diego County this past Saturday, May 21, drum up support for his wife and Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton ahead of the June 7 primaries.

The 42nd President spoke to supporters gathered at Bonita Vista High School in Chu-la Vista. While the rally was scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m., the line began to snake around the east end of the school from early in the morning.

“I’ve been here since about 8 a.m.,” said Norma, an Eastlake resident, who lined up to be part of this rally. “It is inspiring and empowering seeing a woman be so close to be-coming president. I support [Hillary] very strongly.”

Once inside, the Bonita Vista High School marching band provided some entertain-ment before the first speakers of the day took the stage.

Several local officials spoke to an estimated crowd of 1,000 inside the school’s gym-nasium prior to Bill Clinton’s appearance. Among these elected officials were area representatives Congresswoman Susan Davis, State Senator Marty Block, Assembly-woman Shirley Weber, and Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas.

Tom Perez, Secretary of Labor of the United States, was the last opening speaker dur-ing this rally. In the middle of Perez’s speech, however, the crowd interrupted Perez and chanted “We want Bill, we want Bill”, which made for an awkward moment for Obama’s Secretary of Labor.

Shortly afterward, the crowd greeted the former President warmly, with loud cheers and applause.

The audience was very supportive of Hillary Clinton’s campaign, often breaking into thunderous applause and cheers when President Clinton would mention her varied experiences that, he asserts, better prepare her for the office of President.

“There is only one person with a track record as First Lady, as a U.S. Senator, and Secretary of State with a Republican Congress,” Clinton stressed. “She’s the best change maker I’ve ever known,” he said of his wife.

Saturday’s rally was another opportunity for the Clinton campaign to highlight signifi-cant differences between former Secretary of State Clinton and Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee.

“Is the way to the future building walls or building bridges?,” President Clinton asked at the rally. “Is it trying to recover a past that we can’t get back or by building an escalator everyone can ride on?,” he added.

By most estimates, Hillary Clinton is expected to clinch the nomination as of the June 7 primaries. She leads the delegate count with 2,309 to Sanders’ 1,539. The total need-ed to win the nomination is 2,383. Clinton needs only 74 more delegates out of 939 still in play to win the Democratic nomination.

An overflow crowd of several hundred waited outside the school’s gymnasium for a chance to see the former president. After he concluded his comments inside and worked the crowd to shake hands, President Clinton made his way outside to address the overflow crowd. President Clinton stood on a small wooden stage to greet the crowd then worked the rope line for a few minutes for handshakes and pictures.