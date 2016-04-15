Binational Projects Promoted in Mexico City

By Ana Gomez Salcido

With the objective of promoting binational projects and a united front of public and business leaders from the San Diego-Tijuana region, the California-Mexico Trade Initiative will be held in Mexico City from April 17 until April 20.

“We broke a new record with 90 people travelling including high ranking officials from both sides of the border,” said San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce’s VP of International Affairs, Paola Avila.

Five mayors are confirmed for the trip, Avila said, including Mayor of San Diego, Kevin Faulconer; Mayor of Imperial Beach, Serge Dedina; Mayor of Chula Vista, Mary Salas; Mayor of Tecate, Cesar Moreno; and Mayor of Tijuana, Jorge Astiazaran.

Avila mentioned that there are other public officers confirmed for the trip like director of District 11 of the California Department of Transportation, Laurie Berman; among others state officials from Baja California.

“This year, there is a higher interest from companies of specific industries like from the energy sector,” she added.

The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce organized the trip, now in its 11th edition.

“There are new companies that are going on the trip that were not interested in going before. There are also people that joined the chamber of commerce just to be part of this trip,” she said.

There are three meetings confirmed with public officers at the federal level, Avila mentioned, including with the Secretary of Energy, the Secretary of Tourism and the assistant Secretary of Exterior Relations.

“This year is more important than ever because of the presidential elections in the United States. The economic and political relations with Mexico have been negative, so we want to show that Donald Trump doesn’t represent the country as a whole. There is a stronger voice from commerce,” she said.

The East Otay Mesa port of entry, and the Pedwest pedestrian port of entry in San Ysidro were among the binational projects to be promoted in Mexico City.

“We want to know what is going to happen with these projects that were promoted by the Obama administration, since they will be absent,” Avila stated.

There is going to be a similar trip with business and public leaders in Sacramento on May 24 and 25, and another trip to Washington, D.C., from September 25 to 28, Avila added; all organized by the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce.