Blanket Drive Held for Low-Income Elderly in Chula Vista

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

The nonprofit retirement provider St. Paul’s Senior Services held its annual blanket drive and Jingle Mingle Mixer on Thursday, Dec. 7, at the St. Paul’s Plaza in Chula Vista.

This year, the organization donated 125 blankets because of the event.

Blankets donated by community members, will be given to participants of St. Paul’s Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, also known as PACE and homeless seniors in the area.

The PACE program offers adults over 55 years of age care services, transportation services and much more, for those who still live at home.

Currently, the nonprofit serves more than 500 PACE participants, according to Genesis Martinez, sales specialists for the admissions department at St. Paul’s.

“We offer different programs like medical services, social activities like music, art and exercise,” Martinez said.

PACE participants were chosen to receive the blankets during the holidays as it is a program for low-income individuals.

Martinez said the event is important because the blanket donations serve in a small way to show PACE participants how important they are to the organization.

The blanket drive and Jingle Mingle Mixer was held from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Those who attended participated in raffles and enjoyed appetizers, drinks, and holiday music.

Story was updated Wednesday, Dec. 13, 11:12 a.m. to include the number of blankets donated.