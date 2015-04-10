Bonita Vista HS Show Choirs Win Heritage Festival Championships in Hawaii

Singers and dancers all around the Pacific Rim learned what mainlanders have known for years — Bonita Vista High School students are hard to beat.

BVHS’s elite show choirs Music Machine and Sound Unlimited ran the table and faced off against each other as the finalists at the 2015 Heritage Festival in Honolulu, Hawaii this week. Music Machine, a mixed choir, edged Sound Unlimited, an all-girls choir, to bring home the championship trophy. BVHS’s Baron’s Concert Choir also took first place in its competition.

“It was a great trip for all of our students,” said Gail Kennedy, the director of all three groups. “Music Machine, Sound Unlimited and Baron Concert Choir represented California and Bonita Vista High School very honorably. All of these students worked hard and accomplished something truly wonderful.”

Students said they were thrilled to travel 2,600 miles to represent their school and community at the Heritage Festival Championships. Last year both groups qualified for the national finals of the FAME Championships in Chicago, but did not have the funds to travel. This year Kennedy and her students planned ahead and were optimistic. It was Hawaii-or-Bust, she said.

Music Machine received a Gold Rating – the top possible score – and first place with its set “Let There Be Light” designed by David Legg. Singer/dancers Andrew Wolfe, Christian Cervantes and Michael Atwood shared the award for Outstanding Performer. BVHS also won the festival’s Aloha Award, Outstanding Overall Group and Sweepstakes Award. The show choir band also received a Gold Rating and First Place for best musicianship. Sound Unlimited took second place and earned a Silver Rating with its set “Beautiful Girls” also designed by Legg.

As a tune up for Hawaii, Music Machine and Sound Unlimited both grabbed second place trophies at the Los Alamitos Extravaganza competition, a Southern California showcase that features many of the nation’s most elite show choirs. Chantal Branscomb of Sound Unlimited was named Outstanding Performer for the women’s division and Music Machine’s Michael Cruz earned the award in the mixed division.

Music Machine and Sound Unlimited will compete April 11 at the Burroughs Music Showcase in Burbank and the Southern California Championships at Chula Vista High School April 18. Their final performances will be in late May at the 42nd Annual Spring Sing.