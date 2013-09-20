Bonitafest Melodrama “Thin Skins and Hayseeds” recalls the great Sweetwater Valley Flood of 1916

In 1916 the Sweetwater Valley found its way on to the world’s map after very nearly being washed right off the map by the infamous “Hatfield Flood.”

Epics events call for epic stories and this year’s Bonitafest Melodrama, “Thin Skins and Hayseeds,” recounts the legendary flood in a rollicking musical-comedy that runs Sept. 25-28 at the Sweetwater Community Church, 5305 Sweetwater Road. Curtain time each evening is 7:30 p.m.

A compelling blend of real history with a dash of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Thin Skins and Hayseeds” is the South County’s all-time most popular musical comedy and is being revived for the eighth time to celebrate the 36th anniversary of the Bonitafest Melodrama.

Award-winning actors Marc LaPointe and Timothy Paul Evans will star as the dastardly villains Cadwell von Fowl and Lickpenny. Other featured actors include Chantal Branscomb, Dayna Hill, Ginny Mabrey, Natalee Nordfelt, Anthony Hamm, Dale Neely, Susan Cody, Ella Roberts, Kieler Muller and Danica Clowers.

Opening night will be celebrated Sept. 25 with the traditional pre-show dinner by Macias Catering. It begins at 6 p.m. in the courtyard of the church grounds. Opening night tickets for dinner and the show are only $15. Tickets to the show itself are $10 for adults, $7 for students. For reservations call (619) 850-7126.