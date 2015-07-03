Book Review on Dogs

By Mimi Pollack

Gary Weitzman, the president of the San Diego Humane Society, and Aline Alexander Newman have co-authored an informative book on dogs called, “How to Speak Dog”.

The book is written for both children and adults to enjoy. It is a guide for decoding dog language and body talk. The purpose of the book is to help pet owners understand their dogs’ behavior better and what they are trying to communicate to us. Better communication makes for a more satisfying relationship.

The book has more than 100 pictures, interesting facts, training tips, vet and caring for your dog advice, and so much more. It describes a dog’s behavior from head to toe and what each body movement means.

For example, a straight tail indicates that a dog is interested in something; whereas, a wagging tail does not always indicate a happy dog. It can also indicate that the dog is scared. A happy tail always wags to the right and in a wide arc, showing the dog wants your attention.

The book also gives details about dogs’ facial expressions and what they mean. There are about 100 different facial expressions. An example given in the book is the “submissive grin” which can be misinterpreted. Some people think the dog is being aggressive when he is not. It is also important to look at the ears and what the circumstances are.

This is the kind of book that you can read from beginning to end or open at any given page and learn something. It is an easy read and essential for any new dog owner. It can also teach experienced dog owners some practical information about a dog’s behavior, along with Dr. Gary’s vet tips, and interesting facts about the different breeds.